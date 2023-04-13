Richneck shooter’s mother turns herself in at Newport News City Jail

The mother of the 6-year-old student who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School has turned herself in to the Newport News City Jail.

Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, is charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child. Her son used a handgun she had legally purchased in York County to shoot first grade teacher Abby Zwerner. Taylor’s lawyer, James Ellenson, had said the firearm was secured with a “trigger lock” and placed on a high closet shelf.

She walked into the jail with Ellenson at 11:52 a.m.

That was about two hours after the agreed upon time of 10 a.m., with Ellenson saying she had overslept after taking sleeping pills Wednesday night.

“I think she’s just really scared,” Ellenson said. “She’s never been arrested and she’s just really scared.”

After she failed to meet her lawyer, father and mother at the agreed time, Sheriff Gabe Morgan talked to Ellenson and Taylor’s mother, urging them to find her.

Taylor called her mother at 10:53 a.m. to say she overslept. Her mother picked her up and took her to the jail.

Morgan said he didn’t give up on Taylor turning herself in, even “a little bit late.”

“This isn’t my first rodeo,” Morgan said.

Taylor is being booked and processed by jail officials and the Newport News magistrate.