Richter exhibition offers to transport homebound Swiss to new landscapes

  • A man looks at the painting "Stadtbild D" by German painter Gerhard Richter at the Kunsthaus Zurich art museum in Zurich
  • A woman takes a picture of the painting "Waldhaus" by German painter Gerhard Richter at the Kunsthaus Zurich art museum in Zurich
  • A woman walks past the painting "St. Gallen" by German painter Gerhard Richter at the Kunsthaus Zurich art museum in Zurich
  • People take pictures of the painting "St. Gallen" by German painter Gerhard Richter at the Kunsthaus Zurich art museum in Zurich
  • A woman walks past the painting "Seestueck" by German painter Gerhard Richter at the Kunsthaus Zurich art museum in Zurich
1 / 5

Richter exhibition offers to transport homebound Swiss to new landscapes

A man looks at the painting "Stadtbild D" by German painter Gerhard Richter at the Kunsthaus Zurich art museum in Zurich
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH (Reuters) - An exhibition of German artist Gerhard Richter's landscapes offers to transport viewers at the Kunsthaus Zurich to faraway vistas even as coronavirus restrictions keep many close to home.

"There have been many retrospectives over the last decades, but we wanted to also introduce little-known works to public view," curator Catherine Hug said of the museum's decision to focus on Richter's landscape works.

Comprised of 80 paintings and around 60 further works, the exhibition features many of Richter's photo paintings, including "Clouds" (1970), depicting natural landscapes that at first glance might be mistaken for photographs, as well as the sprawling abstract canvas "Sankt Gallen" (1989) and a number of photo-collages and other works.

Born in Dresden in 1932, 89-year-old Richter ranks among the best-selling living artists, having gained fame for his early realist paintings and later abstract paintings and experimental mixed-media works.

The exhibition opens on Friday with limited visitor numbers as pandemic restrictions in Switzerland remain in place, and runs until July 25.

"We're in a situation of very limited mobility at the moment. In the absence of alternatives of what to do with one's free time, the theme of travel and landscape couldn't be more fitting as a means to nourish that lack through an artistic journey," Hug said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Bild editor Reichelt reinstated after admitting to affairs with female staff

    Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief of Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper, is to return to his job after admitting having affairs with women on the staff but being cleared of wrongdoing by a compliance investigation looking into abuse of power. Reichelt, a 40-year-old former war correspondent, stood aside on March 12 to face an external investigation after media reports raised questions over whether he had crossed the line in his relationships at work. The incident has shone a light on the newsroom culture at Bild, a hard-hitting tabloid that has for decades splashed celebrity kiss-and-tell stories across its pages and publishes daily glamour shots of topless models.

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • Biden unleashed: A belated first news conference will test his new verbal discipline

    After months of careful scripting, Biden in his first formal news conference will be challenged as he gets questions on the border, guns and more.

  • Raleigh girl’s adorable Instagram history photos are a viral hit — even with royalty

    From Rosa Parks to Michelle Obama to Meghan Markle, 6-year-old posed as a different figure from Black women’s history every weekday in March.

  • Atlanta man detained after carrying five guns into store just two days after Boulder shooting

    Authorities are still investigating the man’s motive

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • AstraZeneca says revised data shows COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective

    AstraZeneca said in a press release late Wednesday that a new analysis of its large U.S. clinical trial found its beleaguered COVID-19 vaccine to be 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effective at averting severe illness and hospitalization. The new findings, which include 49 more COVID-19 cases from March, lowered the efficacy rate slightly from the 79 percent reported Monday. The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed by Oxford University researchers, has suffered an unusually rocky rollout. In the most recent drama, the independent monitoring board overusing AstraZeneca's 32,000-volunteer U.S. trial pushed the Anglo-Swedish company to update its analysis based on more recent data, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in its letter. The NIAID then said in a public statement that AstraZeneca's "outdated information" may have given an "incomplete view of the efficacy data." "This is really what you call an unforced error, because the fact is this is very likely a very good vaccine," NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday's Good Morning America. The new data includes 190 COVID-19 cases that occurred during the study and 14 possible cases that are still being analyzed, meaning the efficacy rate could still change slightly. Eight people, all of whom received placebos instead of the vaccine, became severely ill. The new data bumped the efficacy rate among vaccine recipients 65 and older up to 85 percent, from 80 percent. AstraZeneca said it will submit its final analysis for peer review in a journal. "Based on a statistical measure called confidence intervals given in the press release, the end result on overall efficacy could be anywhere between 68 percent and 82 percent — figures that would more than pass the Food and Drug Administration's criteria for an emergency use authorization," Stat News reports. The FDA will decide based on an independent analysis of AstraZeneca's raw data. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told Stat the revised results are "better than expected," given the public fight with the monitoring board and NIAID, and he's "relieved since the world needs the vaccine badly." The "3 percentage point difference in efficacy isn't much, but the public relations damage to the vaccine brought on by the last few days may be hard to undo," Caitlin Owens notes at Axios. Several researchers told Stat that after all the twist and turns with AstraZeneca, they will withhold judgment until more results are available. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?A pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Before the Boulder massacre, multiple mass shootings in Colorado have led to only modest changes in its gun laws

    After the Boulder grocery store shooting this week, lawmakers say they are again looking at incremental changes.

  • Analysis: More madness likely in NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16

    A year after the NCAA Tournament was canceled, the madness returned with an opening weekend full of upsets. Gonzaga — The Zags are the only team to reach the Sweet 16 in six consecutive seasons. Baylor — The big, bad ball-hawking Bears appear to have found the form they had before a second COVID-19 pause, so watch out.

  • What time is Joe Biden’s first presidential press conference today?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • What would statehood for Washington, DC mean — and could it finally happen?

    Why does Washington, D.C. want statehood? We explain the situation and legislation around nation's capital's bid for representation in Congress.

  • Tencent boss meets antitrust officials: sources

    The boss of Chinese tech giant Tencent has had meetings with Beijing's antitrust regulators, in what may be another sign of crackdown on the country's digital economy.Tencent is China's biggest social media and video games company and its Hong Kong's most valuable stock, with a market capitalization of $776 billion.Sources say its founder, Pony Ma, visited the State Administration of Market Regulation office this month. At the meeting - which the sources say Ma had requested - the two parties discussed how Tencent could better comply with antitrust regulations.The sources also say officials are looking into monopolistic practices by Tencent's WeChat - China's most popular messaging app.Tencent is not the first company to come into Beijing's crosshairs.Late last year, an antitrust investigation was launched against billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba business empire.A blockbuster IPO for its Ant financial platform, set to have been the biggest in history, was also suspended by Chinese regulators.Beijing has voiced concerns that tech firms have built market power that stifles competition, have misused consumer data and violated consumer rights.

  • Rachel Levine makes history as she becomes first trans person confirmed by Senate for key post

    Dr Levine’s confirmation as assistant secretary is being hailed by LGBTQ rights groups

  • Boulder shooting: Everything we know so far about the Colorado supermarket attack

    Colorado supermarket shooting mayhem explained

  • Boulder shooting suspect ordered held without bail pending assessment 'to address his mental illness' after rampage that killed 10

    Hours after an emotional vigil for the victims, the suspect accused of fatally shooting 10 people in Boulder made his first court appearance.

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country