Rick Amos reflects on long stretch of serving in Perry community government

Dec. 26—For Rick Amos, life will be different in one major way starting Jan. 1.

That date marks the first time in 34 years that Amos will not be serving as an elected member of a Perry community government entity.

On Dec. 31, he will conclude 20 years as Perry Township trustee. Before joining the three-member panel of trustees, he served on Perry School Board for 14 years.

Amos said his long stretch in Perry community government proved to be an enjoyable experience.

"I got back more than I gave — that's kind of the way I look at it," he said. "There were a lot of sacrifices, and most people wouldn't do it, and they don't do it. That's why you have so few people getting involved (in running for local government offices)."

Amos, who is 73 years old, chose not run for another term as trustee in the Nov. 7 General Election.

In all, he was elected to four consecutive terms.

Amos was first appointed to begin serving as a trustee in January 2004, filling a vacancy created by the death of Thomas Advey a month earlier.

Amos was in the midst of a fourth four-year term on Perry School Board when trustees asked if he wanted to succeed Advey.

"It was a new challenge for me, a whole different kind of thing," Amos said of transitioning from school board member to township trustee. Amos served on the school board starting in January 1990 and wrapping in December 2003.

Because Advey had just been elected in 2003, Ohio law prohibited Amos from filling all four years of his term without going on the ballot a bit sooner than 2007.

"So I had to run in the next election when trustees were up," Amos said.

That election took place in 2005. On that ballot, incumbent Phillip Haskell and newcomer Nancy Steele were elected to two Perry Township trustee seats.

Separately, Amos, ran unopposed to legally claim the final two years of Advey's unexpired term.

From there, he went on to win a string of four-year terms spanning from 2007 to 2019. Perry Township trustees are elected by voters not only from the township; but also Perry and North Perry villages.

During most of his years as a trustee, Amos functioned as the panel's chairman. He also has served on boards of directors for groups such as the Perry Area Joint Recreation District; the Perry High School Alumni Association; the Perry Foundation; the Greater Cleveland Cemetery Association and the Lake County Township Association.

Perry Township Trustee Robert Dawson said Amos "is arguably the greatest public servant in the history of Perry."

"When you look at Amos' body of service, that statement is hard to dispute," said Dawson, who will succeed Amos as chairman in 2024.

Amos, a 1968 Perry High School graduate, began as a young leader by serving as captain of many sports teams; as class president; and student council president, Dawson noted.

Dawson, who's also a Perry High graduate, said he first met Amos around fourth or fifth grade.

"He was someone everybody liked and looked up to," Dawson said. "They often talk about athletes having natural abilities. In my mind, Rick is truly a born leader."

Amos said one of his proudest accomplishments as a trustee was being part of a board that spearheaded construction of the Perry Community Center and worked to ensure that programming for senior citizens would take place in that building.

"When I got on the trustee board, I recognized we had a very good youth program in the Perry area, which I was very much involved in, but we had little or nothing for our seniors," he recalled.

Today, the community center, located at 2800 Perry Park Road in the township, houses the Perry Senior Center, which offers an abundance of activities for its members.

Amos, who's also a 1972 graduate of Bowling Green State University, said some other key achievements which occurred during his tenure on the trustee board included:

—Enhancing Township Park with new playground equipment and upgrades to the site's baseball fields.

—Installation of three columbariums at Center Road Cemetery. Each columbarium contains 32 niches for the above-ground placement of urns with the cremated ashes of deceased people.

—Hiring well-qualified people in township government departments to provide high-quality services.

"We've put the right people in place over the years," Amos said. "And that makes it why we can do so much with so little."

As he prepares to leave Perry community government, he looks forward to having more free time during the evening hours. Over the years, so many of those nights have been devoted to meetings involving trustees or other groups.

But there's also a part of him that will continue to miss serving as a township trustee.

"This becomes a part of who you are," he said. "But there's a time and this is my time."

Amos' trustee seat will be filled by Christine Page, the longtime township fiscal officer who triumphed in a three-person race in November.

With Page, who takes office Jan. 1, current trustees Dawson and Steele, and Administrator Karen Sundy, Amos believes the future leadership of Perry Township is in good hands.

"So I have no worries about what's going to happen going forward," he said.