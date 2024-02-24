Three years since the BBC cancelled his quiz show Impossible, presenter Rick Edwards is still fighting back.

Revealing his tactics via Instagram Stories this week, Edwards told social media users of how he'd been sending regular incognito fan letters to Radio Times in an attempt to spread the word of Impossible's premature end.

To his great satisfaction, the publication has finally published one of them in its magazine.

Sharing a screenshot of the letter in question, he wrote over it: "I write a letter to the Radio Times every week under the name 'Sandie Hobley' and FINALLY they've printed one!"

The piece itself read: "Am I alone in wondering why the BBC don't appear to have commissioned any more series of Impossible, hosted by Rick Edwards, who now presents the Breakfast Show (weekdays) and Fighting Talk (Saturday) on Radio 5 Live?

"This was easily the best new quiz format of recent years and I have so enjoyed the early afternoon re-runs on BBC2," it continued.

"Without any disrespect to newer quizzes, their gimmicky runways and lights are so distracting that the quiz element almost gets drowned out. Please, please, BBC, get this one back on as soon as possible - it's worthy of an evening slot but I do hope it would remain a shining star in the daytime schedules."

Of course, we can't be sure whether Edwards isn't simply taking credit for a genuine Impossible obsessive's impassioned words, but if it really is him, that's some next-level sneakiness right there.

Airing between 2017 and 2021 for eight series in total, Impossible invited a pool of contestants to get through two rounds of questions (some answer choices were 'impossible' or inconsistent with the category in play) until one was left to compete for either the £10,000 jackpot or a smaller daily prize pot built up during the game.

