Rick Moranis: Suspect arrested over random street attack

Moranis was walking near his home when the attack occurred

A man has been arrested in connection with last month's attack on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star Rick Moranis.

The New York Police Department tweeted on Saturday that a suspect had been "apprehended and charged" thanks to the efforts of an "eagle-eyed sergeant".

Moranis, 67, was walking near Central Park on the morning of 1 October when he was suddenly punched in the head by a man wearing a "I Love NY" hoodie.

The man was named by the Associated Press as 35-year-old Marquis Ventura.

Security footage of the attack on Moranis showed a man running up and knocking him to the ground before walking away.

The actor went to hospital and reported pain in his head, hip and back before reporting the crime to police.

Moranis rose to fame in the 1980s and became a household name around the world after appearing in Ghostbusters and its sequel.

He also played inventor Wayne Szalinski in 1989's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and its two sequels, a role he is set to reprise in upcoming reboot Shrunk.

The Canadian star has mostly kept a low profile since his wife's death from cancer in 1991, choosing to focus on raising his children.

