Rick and Morty boss hints at plans for next three seasons

Rick and Morty's showrunner has teased what fans can expect with the next three seasons of the animated comedy.

Recent seasons of the Adult Swim mega-hit have moved towards serialised storytelling and connecting all the various plotlines together, and the next three seasons are going to double down on that.

Channel 4

Related: Rick and Morty season 7 brings back character in post-credits scene

Speaking to Comicbook.com ahead of last night's (December 17) US premiere of the season 7 finale, executive producer Scott Marder said: "I can't tease a lot [but] I can tell you we're in the middle of writing season 9. I can tell you that we've already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned.

"There is a full plan for a full 10-season saga. So if people are on board with what we've been doing the past couple seasons, we're intending to give them more of that.

"But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store."



Adult Swim - Channel 4

Related: Why the final version of Doctor Strange had nixed Dan Harmon's jokes

So it looks like season 10 will be Rick and Morty's Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, and pay off things that have been building up since 2013. The show has currently been commissioned up to season 10, too.

There have also been rumours of a Rick and Morty movie, and co-creator Dan Harmon recently shared his ideas for what that could look like – if it goes ahead, it sounds like he has a 90-minute adventure with a bigger budget in mind.

"I think less is more there because then we can let our animators go nuts, and the animation can be fancier and there can be crazy sequences and stuff," he explained.

Rick and Morty airs on Adult Swim in the US, and on E4 in the UK.

You Might Also Like