Rick and Morty co-creator faces domestic violence charge

Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland is facing domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident.

On Thursday (12 January), the voice behind both titular characters of the animated series appeared in Orange County court for a pre-trial.

In 2020, a criminal complaint seen by NBC News had been filed against Roiland, charging him with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

It stated that the incident had occurred on or around 19 January 2020, against a woman, who wished to remain anonymous, and who had apparently been dating Roiland at the time.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020, according to Orange County Superior records. He’s since had to attend more than a dozen court hearings and pre-trial hearings.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Roiland is currently free after posting bond on 13 August 2020 for $50,000 (£40,900). He was arraigned in October that year.

Justin Roiland and ‘Rick and Morty’ (Getty Images and Cartoon Network)

The Independent has contacted Roiland’s representatives for comment.

Roiland also voices both lead characters, grandfather Rick Sanchez and grandson Morty Smith, on Rick and Morty.

The series first premiered in 2013 and in 2018, it was renewed by Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim for an additional 70 episodes. It recently aired its sixth season in December 2022.

He’s also the co-creator of Hulu’s animated sci-fi Solar Opposites, on which he also voices the main character Korvo. Roiland has also voiced featured characters on Adventure Time, Gravity Falls and Fish Hooks. His other credits include The Simpsons, Robot Chicken, Yo Gabba Gabba! and Community.