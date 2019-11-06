Rick Perry, top Trump administration aides scheduled to testify in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees have called a slate of high-ranking Trump administration officials for closed-door interviews Wednesday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl and Undersecretary of State for political affairs David Hale are scheduled to appear Wednesday.

But their attendance at the interviews is in flux after officials from each of those departments previously said they wouldn't cooperate with the investigation.

"The Secretary will not partake in a secret star chamber inquisition where agency counsel is forbidden to be present," a Department of Energy spokesperson told USA TODAY last week, but added that Perry would consider testifying in a public hearing.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during a joint press conference in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on December 11, 2018. More

The hearing comes a day after documents from the testimonies of Ambassadors Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland were released, revealing further details about the withholding of military aid to Ukraine and the pressure campaign on Ukraine's government.

Trump is accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine unless the country committed to investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election. An anonymous whistleblower complaint about a July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky in which Trump brought up military aid while urging an investigation into the Bidens sparked the impeachment investigation.

Perry led the American delegation to Ukraine for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's inauguration, after Trump had Vice President Mike Pence cancel, according to the whistleblower complaint.

And according to the opening statement of Christopher Anderson, a State Department official, Perry hosted a June 18 meeting on Ukraine policy at the Energy Department where there was discussion of how to address Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani's "continued calls for a corruption investigation."

Vought has previously tweeted that he would not participate. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has already missed document deadlines, said the Department would not comply with the subpoena, and accused House Democrats of harassing department workers by requesting their testimony. Some State Department officials, however, came to testify anyway.

House Democrats subpoenaed Perry in October, but he refused to comply. He has announced his resignation and plans to leave by the end of this year.

Democrats seek Vought's testimony as the head of the White House office allegedly involved in the withholding of security assistance to Ukraine.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, Savannah Behrmann, Christal Hayes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Impeachment: Rick Perry and Trump aides scheduled to testify