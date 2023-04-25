Rick Ross has offered Don Lemon a job at Wingstop after he was fired from CNN: 'I'mma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother'

Rick Ross, Don Lemon. Getty/Paras Griffin; Getty/Dominik Bindl

Rick Ross offered Don Lemon a job at Wingstop after the 57-year-old anchor was fired from CNN on Monday.

Ross reportedly owns over two dozen Wingstop restaurants across the United States.

"I'mma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother," said the rapper.

Rick Ross has reached out to Don Lemon to offer him a job at Wingstop after the 57-year-old news anchor was fired from CNN.

Lemon was let go by CNN on Monday, with the network saying the two had "parted ways."

The host, who had worked for CNN for 17 years, wrote on Twitter that he was "stunned" and that he found out he had been terminated through his agent.

Tagging Lemon in an Instagram story on Tuesday, Ross said that there are positions open at his Wingstop locations.

"Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, dawg," the rapper, who reportedly owns over two dozen Wingstop restaurants across the United States, said. "But guess what? The brother's got your back."

"We hiring at Wingstop," he added. "And for some reason, I believe you know what you doing with the lemon pepper wings, so man, just send over your résumé. I'mma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother."

In a second video, Ross pitched Lemon another business proposition involving his energy drink company, Rap Star.

"Just came up with a wonderful idea — well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this," he said. "I need to hit the team over at Rap Star Energy Drink and let 'em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y'all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!"

Lemon's dismissal from CNN comes after a bombshell report from Variety earlier this month that alleged Lemon to have a long history of misogynistic behavior toward his female coworkers.

Lemon denied Variety's claims in a statement, saying: "The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It's amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless."

CNN did not provide a reason for Lemon's termination on Monday.

"CNN and Don have parted ways," the network said. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

CNN later hit back at Lemon's claim that he had been told about his termination by his agent.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," the network later said on Twitter. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

