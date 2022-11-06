Rick Scott claims he doesn't 'know one Republican who wants to change' Social Security after Ron Johnson floated proposals to put the program's spending in flux

NRSC chairman Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduces Senate candidate Herschel Walker at his campaign rally in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott said he doesn't know any Republicans who want to change Social Security or Medicare.

Some Republicans have suggested placing the two programs in the discretionary spending budget.

They have also suggested raising the age to collect Social Security and raising health insurance premiums for seniors.

Sen. Rick Scott said he doesn't "know one Republican who wants to change" Social Security and Medicare after his colleagues floated placing the two programs in the discretionary spending budget.

Democrats have honed in on the line about Social Security spending, using it to campaign against Republicans. On NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Scott about his position on Social Security.

"Sunsetting the program every five years for renewal, why do that? Why put Social Security into the political arena every five years? Why put seniors through that?" Todd asked.

"I have no interest in changing the Medicare program. I want to make sure we preserve the benefits of Medicare and Social Security. I don't know one Republican who wants to change that," Scott, from Florida, replied, adding that both programs are "going bankrupt."

In August, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin suggested that Social Security and Medicare should be discretionary spending programs that are approved by Congress instead of federal entitlement programs (or mandatory spending), according to The Washington Post. A spokesperson from Johnson's office later told the Post that Johnson doesn't want to eliminate the programs but thinks they are "threatened" without the "fiscal discipline and oversight typically found with discretionary spending."

Top Republicans also suggested raising the age to collect Social Security from 67 to 70 years old and raising health insurance premiums for seniors, pitching the ideas as a way to combat high government spending, according to The New York Times.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, among other top Democrats, have called out Republicans on the campaign trail for the suggested cuts and changes.

