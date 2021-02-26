Rick Scott: Democrats are ‘hypocrites’ for reopening migrant facilities at the border
Drew Angerer/GettyThursday night, Twitter was full of rage (more than usual) after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled the minimum wage increase out of the COVID relief bill. There was rage at MacDonough. There was rage at Republicans. There was rage at Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. And there was some rage at the Biden administration and specifically at Vice President Kamala Harris, who has the power to overrule the parliamentarian. Reversing Harris would require 60 votes, not 51, so she could plausibly do that, but no one really thinks she will.No question, this is excruciating to watch. The Democrats won elections, emerging with congressional majorities, albeit a bare one in the Senate, and they can’t pass the program they ran on, in part because of a couple of Democrats. Progressives in the House are saying the party just has to deliver on this core promise, and they’re right.Well, I think there’s a chance, and maybe a good one, that a minimum wage increase isn’t dead yet. But passing one is going to require courage, patience, and compromise. I know compromise is a dirty word. But that’s the legislative process when you didn’t win enough elections to have things the way you want them in our ridiculous system.Dems Say: We’re Dead If We Don’t Deliver on Minimum WageI’ll come back to the minimum wage, but first let’s back up and examine one silver lining here. Now, Manchin and Sinema have no excuse not to vote for the COVID bill. It will go through a few permutations in the coming days, and presumably without the minimum wage it will come out to less than the previous sticker price of $1.9 trillion, but it will be close to that. And it will pass.Don’t lose sight of what a victory this is, for the country and for liberal economic thinking. This bill, and the money it will help direct to many millions of Americans, is a very big deal. Step back and remember, Biden ran on two core promises: He’d competently get vaccines into people’s arms, and he’d restore the economy.On the vaccination front, things are going… fine. Not great, but fine, and getting better week on week. With the pending Johnson & Johnson approval, fast strides should be made. Biden’s perhaps-cleverly-lowballed 100 million shots in the first 100 days will be surpassed, and it seems a fair guess that everyone who wants a vaccine will have one by, oh, sometime in June.About the economy: In the long run, of course, getting people vaccinated and reopening restaurants and movie houses and sporting arenas and resorts is what will really get the economy going. In the meantime, the government needs to step in. Biden saw this and went big. You’ve read the criticisms that he went too big, exceeding the “output gap” and risking future inflation (which most experts don’t consider a big risk).I think he went big based not just on immediate need. I think he went big in part to try to shift America’s governing economic paradigm from let-the-market-handle-everything to embracing public investment and a robust role for government.The dollar amounts in some of the spending categories are more than the CBO says are necessary to meet the immediate need? Fine. So what? This is a crisis, and crisis brings opportunity, and the opportunities here are rife. To help state and local governments that have been starved for years, that never really made up the revenues they lost 12 years ago after the Great Meltdown. To help schools strengthen themselves against germ transmission, which seems a good idea in general, and is it the worst thing in the world if a school can build a new gym into the bargain? No, it is not! It’s economic activity, and jobs, and, well, a new gym.So this COVID bill has an importance beyond the immediate needs it will meet. When this passes—and we know it will pass now—people should celebrate.Then, Democrats need to re-commence the fight to finally raise the minimum wage. They should immediately start agitating for a stand-alone bill. This would require eliminating or changing the filibuster, which I’ve been saying for years they need to do.That will be tough. Manchin and Sinema have to go for it. Biden has to lean on them hard. Might they accede if Biden drops the number a bit from $15 and promises billions for their states? I don’t think it’s impossible. The key phrase above may prove to be “or changing”; Ian Millhiser of Vox recently wrote a comprehensive piece on how the filibuster can be changed, not eliminated, in ways Manchin and Sinema might be able to live with.Joe Biden Wants to Repair America. Will Joe Manchin Let Him?A stand-alone bill would pressure some Republicans who purport to be on the side of the working class to take a stand one way or the other. Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, a couple others; they talk populism sometimes, but their no votes on a stand-alone minimum wage bill would chisel their hypocrisy in stone. And Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a top Democratic target for 2022, would make himself more vulnerable with a no vote.The other way to go is to attach the minimum wage to a “must-pass” bill like a defense appropriations bill. That’s what happened the last time a minimum-wage bill passed in 2007. It was part of an emergency appropriations act that funded the Iraq War.There will be plenty of those bills in the next couple years. What’s important now is that the White House keep everybody together, and that Democrats not let this setback start a corrosive dynamic. The Senate is a completely screwed-up place. Its rules constantly thwart a majority. Bank the big win of the relief bill, which is coming, and find another venue to fight for the minimum wage. That fight is far from over.
Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Wednesday that he will support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M) to become Interior secretary, likely paving the way for her to become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Manchin, a moderate Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had previously been publicly undecided on whether to back Haaland’s nomination, with a spokesperson for the senator saying he still had “remaining questions” going into her confirmation hearing before the panel on Tuesday. Manchin serves as a critical vote in the evenly divided Senate: He has opposed Neera Tanden’s nomination to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her confirmation. However, the West Virginia senator Manchin said he would back Haaland, though the two do not see eye-to-eye on drilling on federal lands or the Keystone XL oil pipeline. “I believe Deb Haaland will be a secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,″ Manchin said in a statement. “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.″ He noted that Haaland’s House colleagues from both parties, including Representative Don Young (R., Alaska), lauded Haaland’s bipartisan accomplishments and “sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues.” Manchin also said he was satisfied by Haaland’s comments during her hearings that the Biden administration is committed to using fossil fuels “for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future through innovation, not elimination.” However, Republicans have been less impressed by Haaland, saying her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL pipeline and other issues make her unfit for the role. In a hearing on Tuesday, she was questioned about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. She later dodged a question from Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) on whether she supported President Biden’s order to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which Cassidy said was not in line with science. He pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse-gas emissions.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Senator Steve Daines (R., Mont.) called Haaland “a hard-line ideologue with radical views out of touch with Montana and the West.” The pair had a tense exchange at her confirmation hearing over her earlier opposition to trapping on public lands and her support for continued federal protections for grizzly bears. Daines asked why she had co-sponsored a bill to continue grizzly-bear protections “when the science tells us the bear numbers are well above the recovery targets” set by the Endangered Species Act. “I imagine, at the time, I was caring about the bears,” Haaland said, later adding that she “would be happy to take a look at that issue.”
Eric Gay/APOne week ago, the Biden administration celebrated the massive rollout of a long-promised legislative priority that would do something not accomplished in a generation: a bill that would totally reshape America’s immigration system from the ground up, and which would allow the 11 million undocumented people who live here a chance at legal status.The celebrations didn’t last long.The reopening of facilities meant to house unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum in the United States this week has also reopened deep wounds in the immigrant advocacy community. Many stakeholders, already skeptical of the Biden administration’s commitment to humanely reforming the immigration system after the previous administration, have now openly likened the facilities to the cages where migrant children were held after being separated from their parents by the Trump administration.“If President Biden cares about reuniting families, why is he reopening a detention center to hold immigrant children?” asked Lis-Marie Alvarado, program director for the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker-aligned social justice organization. “He is planning to put children in danger, in a place where it’s impossible to follow public health guidelines for COVID-19, where there are no safety measures for hurricanes, where they will have no access to education, a high likelihood of abuse, and there is toxic contamination.”Others called the Biden administration’s response to the growing number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S. border a rehashing of the same failed policies of the past—the same policies that they’d warned Biden against repeating.“We are worried about the lack of creativity from this administration. They are doing what they already know,” Lariza Dugan-Cuadra, executive director of the Central American Resource Center of San Francisco, said during a town hall on issues facing migrant communities organized by Alianza Americas and Presente, social justice organizations that advocate on behalf of migrant communities. “Those children must be released, they must be reunited and healed. These have been unforgivable crimes and this is a serious step backwards.”The White House has aggressively pushed back against comparison of the facilities to the kennel-like conditions in which children were held during the Trump administration’s family separation crisis, describing the current solution as the least-bad of the options available to the government as a growing number of children flee violence in Central America alone.“There are only a couple of options here,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. “Either we send kids back to a very dangerous journey, back to their countries—that’s not a good option… We send them to families that have not been vetted—we’ve seen challenges with that in the past, where kids have then been trafficked. That is not a good option, in our view.”The best option, Psaki said, “is to get these kids processed through HHS facilities where there are COVID protocols in place, where they are safe, where they can have access to educational and medical care. There are no—there are very few—good options here, and we chose the one we thought was best.”The perceived backsliding on immigration issues comes as other top priorities by immigrant-rights advocates have been delayed or denied by the new administration. Biden, as he had promised during the presidential campaign, created a task force charged with reuniting migrant families separated under President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, but did not commit to guaranteeing that such reunifications could happen on U.S. soil. An executive order barring the Justice Department from renewing contracts with private prisons pointedly did not include such facilities under contract as immigrant detention centers. The president’s supposed 100-day moratorium on deportations did not include any migrants who have arrived in the United States within the past four months.Biden Proposes Sweeping Immigration Reform, but Hopefuls Say They’ve Been Burned BeforeAll of these combined have immigration groups seething that, once again, they’ve been burned by a Democratic administration that had promised major reforms. Some organizations, many of which helped the Biden transition shape its immigration policy and strenuously backed his campaign, are now expressing growing worry that he’s too afraid to use the tools at his dispense to fix the problems.“It is critical that it not repeat the mistakes of the Trump administration,” said Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy counsel for the ACLU, who noted that while the Biden administration’s efforts to process unaccompanied migrant children “prioritizes children’s safety” and the needs of the public in a pandemic, the kids need to be released into non-carceral settings as quickly as possible.“We urge the Biden administration to provide full transparency and accountability for these temporary shelters,” Shah said. “Independent organizations and lawyers must have access to monitor them, they must be run by responsible non-profit providers, and they must be closed as soon as public health permits.”After four years of proving that housing children in detention facilities—even “gold-standard” facilities like the ones in Texas that were reopened on Wednesday—are dangerous and inhumane at any duration, advocates are sick of pretending that they’re open to a middle ground on the issue of putting minors in carceral settings, however briefly.“Because they are temporary in nature, children are often held in conditions that aren’t equivalent to other [Office of Refugee Resettlement] detention centers, which already have a history of well-reported abuses, including sexual harassment and a lack of proper background checks,” the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) said in a statement in response to the reopening of the facilities. “Although these children are kept in so-called ‘protective environments,’ they are in fact being processed for deportation… These horrors could happen again.”Some of the criticism directed at the administration has come from conservatives, who have accused Biden of hypocrisy in keeping children detained after so forcefully condemning the Trump administration’s family separation policies.“What we are seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden’s immigration policies,” Stephen Miller—yes, that Stephen Miller—told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham with a smirk on Wednesday night. “He came into office and announced that there’s an open door, and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned. And for advocates, it's a distinction without a difference."We shut this place down before," Alvarado promised, "and we will do it again."
There were many who hoped that after the partisan divisions of the Trump years, President Biden would try to bring the country together by governing from the center. Given a recent spate of executive actions, however, Biden seems more focused on undoing Trump’s policies, including some that were sensible and bipartisan. Biden campaigned on bringing a different approach to American politics, but so far he has stuck to a script that owes more to ideology and partisanship than to “unity.” A case in point comes from Biden’s recent executive order, “Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation.” Signed on the president’s first day in office, it repealed six of Trump’s executive orders in one fell swoop, such as the famous “2-for-1” requirement that two regulations be eliminated for each new one. The 2-for-1 order was never likely to survive the arrival of a Democrat in the Oval Office, but several other changes were more surprising, such as the repeal of a 2019 executive order on “Promoting the Rule of Law Through Improved Agency Guidance Documents.” This one included some fairly uncontroversial and bipartisan elements. Here is some background: Regulators write regulations. That’s what they do. But regulators also issue other kinds of policy statements, which can have the effect of regulations without going through the normal rulemaking channels. For example, an agency might write a document that outlines the steps businesses can take to ensure they are in compliance with an official regulation. Such a document might change business behavior — just like a regulation — but it might also skip normal processes that official rules go through, such as allowing the public to submit comments, preparing an economic analysis, or undergoing third-party review by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). These kinds of agency policy statements come in many forms and are collectively referred to as “guidance documents.” Trump’s executive order required agencies to build a searchable website to house these guidance documents. Transparency is something most people can agree on, and the process is mostly finished now. Trump’s order also required the most significant guidance to undergo OMB review, accept comments from the public, and, in some cases, have a cost-benefit analysis prepared. These may sound like major changes, but in fact, Trump’s order largely formalized what was already taking place informally from actions taken by the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. The order included elements similar to bipartisan legislation introduced in the Senate, known as the “Guidance Out of Darkness Act.” Vice President Kamala Harris even voted for this legislation when she served on the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The issue of policy-making by guidance document has been especially important during the pandemic, when many of the policies coming out of the Department of Health and Human Services, and especially from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have been implemented through guidance documents. While many of these actions are justified by urgency, HHS has also been very liberal about using its emergency authorities to make sweeping policy changes without public input or a proper accounting of economic consequences. The consolidation of lawmaking power by bureaucrats is troubling. Consider two recent examples from Biden’s CDC. First was a requirement that individuals wear masks on planes, trains, buses, subways, and other transportation systems across the country. The rule will need to be enforced by TSA agents as well as other federal, state, and local officials, thereby imposing significant costs on various levels of government, which should at least be part of the discussion. Second, the CDC extended a Trump-era directive implementing a nationwide moratorium on evictions for certain delinquent renters. Both actions were deemed “economically significant” by the OMB, a designation that normally entails a public comment period and the production of a cost-benefit analysis (requirements also emphasized in the rescinded Trump executive order). However, in both cases, the agency claimed it didn’t have to follow usual procedures because of the ongoing emergency. To be fair, the Trump administration also skirted these requirements when taking shelter under HHS’s emergency authorities. But with the pandemic now a year old, one has to wonder at what point HHS’s emergency powers will end and a normal rulemaking process will return. Even those who support the CDC’s rules might wonder whether the agency should be able to pass these rules simply by posting a PDF on its website. The breadth of the CDC’s powers is stunning. Keep in mind, this is the same agency that couldn’t put together a functioning COVID-19 test in the critical early days of the pandemic. All told, Biden’s recent regulatory changes are a disappointment. He should be using a scalpel when it comes to reversing the prior administration’s policies. Instead, he is swinging a hatchet, as nearly every Trump policy is viewed as guilty by association. That may make the progressive wing of Biden’s party happy. For those who hoped he would lead from the center, his early actions are a worrying sign about things to come.
