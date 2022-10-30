Rick Scott Predicts GOP Will Win at Least 52 Senate Seats in Midterms

Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, on Sunday predicted Republicans will win at least 52 Senate seats in the midterm elections.

“We’re gonna get 52 plus,” Scott said during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union. “Herschel Walker will win in Georgia, we’re going to keep all 21 of ours. [Mehmet] Oz is going to win against [John] Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Adam Laxalt will win in Nevada.”

RealClearPolitics polling averages show Walker leading Senator Raphael Warnock by 1.6 percentage points, Fetterman leading Oz by 0.3 points and Laxalt leading Senator Catherine Cortez Masto by 1.2 percentage points.

Scott suggested Republican Blake Masters will win in Arizona as well. Senator Mark Kelly leads Masters by 1.5 percentage points in a RealClearPolitics polling average.

He also claimed Don Bolduc will pull off an upset against Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, as will Tiffany Smiley in Washington and Joe O’Dea in Colorado. Hassan leads Bolduc by 3.4 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average. Polling averages show Smiley trailing her opponent, Senator Patty Murray, by 5 percentage points and O’Dea behind Senator Michael Bennet by 7.5 percentage points.

“This is our year, the Democrats can’t run on anything they’ve done,” Scott told Bash. “People don’t like what they’ve done. They don’t like high inflation. They don’t like gas prices, food prices up. They don’t like it. The public doesn’t like an open border. They don’t like they don’t like high crime. And that’s what the Democrats are known for.”

While Republicans are likely to take control in the House, the future of the evenly divided Senate is less certain; an analysis by FiveThirtyEight suggests Democrats have a 53 percent chance of holding onto their Senate majority, in which Vice President Kamala Harris serves as a tie breaking vote.

The Cook Political Report has the races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin listed as “toss ups.” Colorado and New Hampshire are “lean Democrat,” while North Carolina and Ohio are “lean Republican.”

Fox News’s power rankings have the Senate on a “knife’s edge,” while predicting that Republicans will take a 16-seat majority in the House, though that prediction has a margin of error of plus or minus 17 seats.

