Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Rick Scott says he gave Trump a &#x002018;Champion of Freedom Award&#x002019; because he &#x002018;worked hard&#x002019;&lt;/p&gt; (Getty)

Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

(Getty)

Rick Scott says he gave Donald Trump a “Champion of Freedom Award” because he “worked hard.”

The Florida senator presented Mr Trump the award at his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month after it was created by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Mr Scott was asked during an appearance on ABC This Week to defend the one-term president getting the small trophy when he continued to spread debunked claims of election fraud.

“I gave him the award for the right reasons,” insisted Mr Scott.

“He worked on border security, he worked on creating the best economy probably ever in my lifetime, he worked on holding Xi and China accountable, the Castro regime accountable, Maduro accountable, helping Israel get the Abraham Accords done, so he worked hard.

“Every president I know would like to get more things accomplished but he did some things that prior presidents had not got done.”

Mr Scott is one of the eight Republican Senators who voted against the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory after the pro-Trump Capitol Riot on 6 January.

The Florida senator and his GOP colleagues were mocked on social media for presenting Mr Trump, who did not even change out of his golf clothes, the award.

Read More

Nicola Sturgeon discusses implications of a border between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK

Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

French protesters demand trial for Jewish woman's killer

Recommended Stories

  • Trump to ‘relocate to New Jersey golf club’ when Mar-A-Lago closes for hurricane season

    Former president Donald Trump will reportedly relocate to his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster when his Florida resort has its annual summer shut-down

  • You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Here, Says Dr. Gupta

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has been called "America's Doctor" but before he was on every TV channel, there was another man who may have claimed that title: CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The clear-eyed medical professional appeared on CNN's New Day program the other day to discuss what you should and should not do if you're vaccinated, and why we're not out of the woods yet. Read on for 5 essential points from the doctor—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Gupta Says You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Indoors—So Should You Wear a Mask Outside? Do we need to wear a mask outside—even if you're vaccinated? "Let me try and answer it this way," said Dr. Gupta. "I think that the vast majority of viral transmission is not happening outside. In fact, we put together some of the numbers we've talked about, the fact that overall, if you look at new cases of people becoming infected, fewer than 10% are happening outdoors….It's about close to 19 times less likely to happen outdoors versus indoors." However, Dr. Gupta says that doesn't mean you can wear a mask outdoors—keep reading to see what to consider before taking yours off. 2 Dr. Gupta Says Consider These Factors Before Removing Your Mask "So what are the factors then that make that different?" said Dr. Gupta about what's dangerous outside and what isn't. "I'd say for the most part, you don't need to wear a mask outdoors—there's countries around the world like Israel that says you no longer need to do that. I think you just got to use common sense here. I mean, the virus is contagious. It doesn't like to be outdoors. It doesn't like to be in the sunlight, but if you are closely clustered together, if there's lots of people in a single area, if you're going to be there for long periods of time—and a very important caveat is, what is the sort of viral transmission in your area? If there's a lot of virus spreading in your area, a lot of positive tests…you may consider that then if you're going to be in that sort of situation….There's a lot of factors that go into this. What is the likelihood I'm going to breathe in someone else's air—that's basically it—number of people, the type of setting, obviously indoors versus outdoors. And what is the overall viral spread in your community?" 3 Dr. Gupta Says Indoor Dining in a Full Capacity Restaurant is a No-No Is it safe to sit in a restaurant? "I think it's one of the most common questions I get from my own family and friends," said Dr. Gupta. "The thing about indoor dining—it still, if it's truly indoors, is that the ventilation in there is the big question. This gets back to what I was just talking about. How likely are you to breathe in someone else's air now. If everyone's been vaccinated—then I think you're in a much different sort of position. People are not likely to get sick and they're not likely to be spreading the virus. But if you're in an area of the country where there's still a lot of virus spreading, you're obviously coming across lots of different households and you obviously have to remove your mask to eat or drink—that's the big concern in most places in the country." As for "full capacity, indoor dining—I can't imagine that it would be advised. I mean, it's just still too risky that there's still too great a chance that you're going to actually potentially be exposed to the virus. I think limited capacity and looking at what the virus is doing in your community for where I live. For example, I think it'd be very hard to justify full capacity, indoor dining, maybe over the next few months—we'll get to that point or maybe even a few weeks into the summer, but we're not quite there yet."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 4 Dr. Gupta Says Cases May Go Up and Down All Year If there's vaccine hesitancy, will that slow our chances of getting to herd immunity, and this the end of the pandemic? "What we could see, and this could be a real model, is that we may still dip into herd immunity over the summer," said Dr. Gupta, "in part, because the virus will just start to dissipate a little bit with the warmer weather—more people being outside. You may not get as much spread, but we could see a resurgence then in the fall. People often think of this herd or community immunity as the final destination, which we hope it is, but it is possible that you could sort of dip in and out of that as well, which is why over these next few months, it's so important to get as many people vaccinated as possible." 5 Dr. Gupta Wondered How Many People Have Immunity—That's the Important Question "We keep measuring this by the number of vaccinations, which is a very reasonable measure," said Dr. Gupta. "The real question we're trying to ask is how many people out there have immunity to this virus? And that is made up of people who've been vaccinated, but also people who have been previously infected—now, that's probably a pretty significant number. We don't know really still how many people have been previously infected because we've never had adequate testing and we still don't, but people say it's probably three times the official number two and a half to three times the official number. So you maybe have 80 to a hundred million people who have immunity from having been previously infected—another layer of nuance. Some of those people have then become vaccinated. So you can't count them twice. There's a lot that's wrapped into it. All of it to say vaccination numbers, plus a degree of natural immunity, is actually going to be helpful. I'm not suggesting anyone get infected to get immunity, but I'm saying it's probably gonna be helpful when you add these numbers together." So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Two California cops intervened when their colleague started punching a handcuffed woman in the face during an arrest, video shows

    Video of the incident shows when the officer struck Ciomara Garcia in the face while she was handcuffed during an arrest last week.

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Ron Johnson Spreads the Stupid While Sharing Dangerous Anti-Vaccine Ideas

    The senator, without proof, suggested that there are conspiratorial motives behind the movement to save lives

  • Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access

    Reporter signs up to volunteer and works six-hour shift as observer to get access to recount

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • Gubernatorial Candidate Caitlyn Jenner Gets Schooled On How California Operates

    She referred in a tweet to "Gov. Gavin Newsom's district attorneys." DAs are elected in California, not appointed by the governor.

  • Kim Kardashian on Armenian Genocide: 'I'm Grateful to President Biden for Granting Every Armenian This Day'

    Kim Kardashian took to social media to thank President Joe Biden for acknowledging the Armenian genocide, which took place from 1915 to 1917.

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid a $211,000 bill from the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • India Covid: Families appeal for help in Delhi's oxygen shortage

    People in Delhi resort to social media and desperate phone calls to try to find oxygen for Covid patients.

  • Memorials held on Turkey's Gallipoli to remember WWI deaths

    A small group gathered Saturday on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember British and Ottoman soldiers who died during World War I. The memorial gatherings observed the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. The Helles Memorial is a Commonwealth battle memorial for the whole Gallipoli Campaign, as well as site to remember the servicemen with no known grave.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was honored with two awards for having the worst film in 2020

    A parody award show that honors the year's worst content has recognized Mike Lindell with the Worst Picture award for his film, "Absolute Proof."

  • California police officer seen on camera punching autistic teenager

    Vacaville Police Department say they were called to reports of ‘someone actively being stabbed’

  • India's crematoriums overwhelmed by 'war-like' conditions as virus surge hits new record

    India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. The UK and other governments around the world pledged support as, for the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record for new infections. The surge is spurred by an insidious new variant, undermining the government's premature claims of victory over the pandemic. The 349,691 confirmed cases over the past day brought India's total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States globally. The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India's Covid-19 fatalities to 192,311. Experts say that toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included, and many deaths from the infection are being attributed to underlying conditions. The crisis unfolding in India is most visceral in its graveyards and crematoriums, and in heartbreaking images of gasping patients dying on their way to hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

  • US announces aid to India to help fight devastating coronavirus surge

    Secretary of State and National Security Adviser announce help is coming after backlash for vaccine hoarding and export bans

  • Drone operators challenge surveyors' turf in mapping dispute

    When Michael Jones started a side hustle shooting drone photos and videos for realtors, his clients wanted more: Images with property lines on them, to better understand where their fences should be. It seemed like a good use of emerging technology that met an obvious consumer demand, and Jones was careful to add a disclaimer: His maps weren't meant to replace the proper surveys that are often needed for such things as mortgages, title insurance and land use applications. The Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors said he faced criminal prosecution for surveying without a license.

  • Lawmakers, defense officials joust over next-gen ICBM plans

    The war over a next-gen ICBM flared up at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.