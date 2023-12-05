Rickreall Grange members working to save historic Polk County hall built in 1905

Architect and Rickreall Grange member shows the damage to the hall's walls.

The Rickreall Grange Hall needs a lot of work.

The concrete walls on the first floor have been slowly pulling away from the rest of the building for nearly a century, window frames are rotted out and other windows have been boarded over.

For decades, grange association members have hosted any events they could at the hall to raise whatever money they could to pay the few bills the organization accrues and keep the group going.

Hosting holiday markets and bingo nights won’t pay for major structural and foundation repairs, though, and the grange members are desperate to do what they can to raise the money to fix the building.

“It’s a work of art,” said Ron Woodruff, an architect and member of the grange. “It needs to be saved.”

Roberta Molina, left, and Tara Vannette discuss potential ways to raise restoration money.

Rickreall Grange Hall built in 1905

The National Grange was founded in 1867 as an organization to benefit agricultural and rural policy through educational programs, community service and legislative advocacy.

“The really unique thing about it was that women were equal from day one, and that was one of the first organizations, and the only during that time, that actually let women have any position within the Grange,” said Tara VanNette, president of the Rickreall Grange.

There are still more than 100 operating grange halls in Oregon.

The Rickreall Grange Hall is one of the oldest buildings in the unincorporated community at the intersection of Highway 99W and Highway 22 in Polk County.

Built in 1905 as the original Rickreall Public School building, it was remodeled in 1915 after a fire. The building was expanded to the south and a new concrete wall was poured on the first floor on the south and west sides of the building.

The Grange purchased it in 1926, though the school continued to operate out of it for decades. Its two-floor, four-room design is typical of rural schoolhouses from the period.

For decades, Rickreall Grange Hall has been the site of flea markets and farmer’s markets, pancake feeds and a model railroad club. The group currently has 26 members, but only a handful are active members.

And now the building needs a lot of work to keep it usable.

Rickreall Grange Hall gets some work, needs much more

In the past year, the grange has undergone some renovations.

New gutters were finally put on the building a year ago and a $5,000 grant was quickly used up remodeling the women’s bathroom.

The group had to replace the septic system at the grange in the past year and borrowed $15,000 from the state grange association to do so. That means a $200 monthly payment.

“That really put us in a hole, but we needed it,” said Bobbi Molina, a member of the grange.

The historic Rickreall Grange Hall, which dates to 1905, is in need of restoration.

Woodruff said the group hasn't done a detailed estimate of how much it would cost to restore the building.

That takes money they don’t have.

“But the big deal is restoring the west wall and the south wall. It’s non-reinforced concrete and it’s tipping out and it’s cracked in three places,” Woodruff said.

They want to get the hall added to the National Register of Historic Places and figure that could lead to more grant money being available.

They hope that could be the start of what saves the Rickreall Grange Hall.

“As far as for now, we want a safe, wholesome place for people to get together and do things,” Molina said.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Rickreall Grange trying to save historic hall in Oregon