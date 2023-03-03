Ricky Anderson, Columbus officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis, retires in bad standing

Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson, who fatally shot Donovan Lewis last August, retired from the Columbus Division of Police effective Friday, Columbus police said in a statement.

Anderson has retired in bad standing due to the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations into the death of Donovan Lewis.

Officers had gone to Lewis' apartment on the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood to attempt to arrest him on outstanding warrants for charges of domestic violence, assault and a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm. Anderson fired a single shot about one second after opening Lewis' bedroom door, fatally striking him.

What happened the night Donovan Lewis was killed

Donovan Lewis

When Columbus police went to his apartment on Aug. 30, they had multiple arrest warrants for Lewis, including misdemeanor charges filed in connection with an Aug. 10 domestic violence and assault incident involving Lewis' girlfriend, court records show.

Police body camera video shows Lewis did not answer repeated knocks on his Sullivant Avenue apartment door by officers there to serve a warrant on him for about 10 minutes. One of two other young men inside the apartment eventually let officers in.

Anderson unleashed the K-9 he was handling and the dog turned a corner in the apartment, where it appeared to encounter a person who audibly expressed surprise. The bedroom door to the apartment can be heard closing.

Anderson called the K-9 back and leashed the dog, then entered the apartment with at least two other officers while warning they would release the dog.

Anderson and a police sergeant approached the closed bedroom door and Anderson leashed the K-9.

Anderson opened the bedroom door as Knox yelled "hands" and pointed his weapon with a flashlight at Lewis, who began to sit up in bed. Within a second of the door opening and the command, Anderson leaned around into the open door and shot once, striking Lewis in the abdomen, bodycam video shows.

Lewis was holding in his left hand what Police Chief Elaine Bryant said later turned out to be a vape pen. Knox did not fire his weapon.

