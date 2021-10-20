Ricky Gervais says in a podcast he wants to live to see youngsters called out for not being 'woke enough'

Ricky Gervais believes youngsters will start getting called out for not being "woke" enough just as many others have been in recent years.

The comedian was joined by neuroscientist Sam Harris on his "Absolutely Mental" podcast, and during their conversation, the pair peeled back the layers on current ideologies that could or won’t survive the next wave of generational social constructs.

"I want to live long enough to see the younger generation not be woke enough for the next generation. It’s going to happen," Gervais said. "Don’t they realize that it’s like, they’re next? That’s what’s funny."

Added the funnyman: "We kicked out the old guard. We did it. There’s only so woke and liberal you can get and then you start going the other way. But it’s inevitable."

This isn't the first time Gervais has shared his thoughts on cancel culture. Gervais is often outspoken about cancel culture’s impact on the world of comedy and how difficult he finds it to make comedy in an environment where the consequences of one's words are so dire.

On a December episode of the podcast "SmartLess," the British funnyman joined hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett where the conversation turned to cancel culture and provided Gervais with an opportunity to further share his views on the subject.

"The scary thing is being canceled if you say the wrong thing and suddenly Netflix can take you off their platform," he told the hosts at the time.

"You could be the most woke, politically correct stand-up in the world at the moment, but you don’t know what it’s going to be like in 10 years time," he continued. "You can get canceled for things you said 10 years ago."

Despite cancel culture often serving as a topic that’s frequently on the comedian’s mind, he noted that he believes in the concept of the public holding people accountable. However, he argued that holding a public figure accountable comes to voting with one’s dollar, not in shaming others to do the same.

"The misunderstanding about cancel culture is some people think you should be able to say anything you want without consequences and that’s not true because we’re members of society and people are allowed to criticize you," he said. "They’re allowed to not buy your things, they’re allowed to burn your DVDs and they’re allowed to turn the telly off. What they’re not allowed to do is to bully other people into not going to see you."

Last month, the "After Life" funnyman won best comedy at the 26th National Television Awards for his Netflix series.

