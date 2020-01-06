Ricky Gervais takes aim at Felicity Huffman in Golden Globes monologue originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais didn't hold back in his opening monologue.

Gervais first took aim at actress Felicity Huffman -- who served 11 days in prison in October for her involvement in the college admissions scandal -- saying she made the license plate on the limo he took to the award show.

Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy after paying someone $15,000 to correct and improve her daughter's SAT exam.

"It's her daughter I feel sorry for," Gervais continued. "That must be the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to her -- and her dad [actor William H. Macy] was in 'Wild Hogs.'"

Gervais also singled out Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for best actor in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

He said "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is such a long movie -- clocking in at 2 hours, 40 minutes -- that "Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him."

Gervais even targeted legendary director Martin Scorsese, who is nominated for directing "The Irishman."

"Scorsese made the news with his controversial comments about the Marvel franchise. He said they're not real cinema and they remind him of theme parks. I agree," Gervais said. "Although I don't know what he's doing hanging around theme parks, he's not big enough to go on the rides, is he?"

A few of Gervais' lines went a little too far for the censors, including a joke about Dame Judi Dench in "Cats," which had its punchline muted. He was also bleeped when he took aim at Hollywood, generally.

"If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech," he told the nominees. "You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than [17-year-old environmentalist] Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f--k off."