Ricky Keeton shooting in Monroe County raises questions about no-knock warrants

Sep. 20—SMITHVILLE — Shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2015, Ricky Keeton staggered back toward his mobile home bedroom, bleeding from six bullet wounds. He called the name of the woman huddled nearby on the floor.

"Wanda," he said. "They got me."

A few words more and some minutes later, Keeton, 57, was dead.

The Monroe County sheriff's deputies who fired at least 49 gunshots toward Keeton were serving a search warrant that night. Only as they slammed a battering ram into the door did officers — they claim — identify themselves.

Wanda Stegall — Keeton's live-in girlfriend of 10 years — says there was no shouted identification. Only a forced entry in the dark of night.

Keeton was dead by the time a SWAT team medic checked his pulse, lying on the floor of his mobile home located at the end of Sizemore Road, a rural and sparsely populated area between Amory and Smithville. A pellet gun was on the floor beside Keeton. If he fired it, he fired it just once.

Deputies found methamphetamine in the trailer, and Keeton had meth in his body, toxicology reports later showed. But Stegall has from the beginning said Keeton thought an intruder was trying to break into the trailer home.

"All they had to do was knock on the door," she told the Daily Journal,

Instead, Monroe County used a tactic under increasing scrutiny: a no-knock entry.

Increased criticism, restrictions target no-knock search warrants across the nation

Forced-entry search warrants, served with little or no advance notice, are commonly called no-knock warrants. Critics say they more likely to trigger a violent reaction from the targets of the search warrant, often from confusion or disorientation.

"When you break into somebody's house in the middle of the night and deploy these flash grenades, and come in with guns trained on people, you elicit a very primal response," said Radley Balko, a Nashville-based journalist and Washington Post columnist who has extensively reported on Mississippi's criminal justice system as well as no-knock warrants and militarized policing tactics across the country.

And in this particular case, plaintiffs in ongoing civil litigation say the no-knock entry was illegal.

In a federal lawsuit scheduled to go to trial in Greenville early next year, the daughters of Keeton say Monroe County law enforcement wrongfully killed their father and violated his constitutional rights. The lawsuit names Monroe County and former deputy sheriff Eric Sloan as defendants.

At immediate issue is the conduct of the raid itself, which occurred during the controversial tenure of former Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, who resigned for unrelated reasons in 2019 after the state Auditor's Office determined that he illegally used the labor of county prisoners for his own personal benefit.

But Keeton's death also raises broader questions. Robbie Geiger — one of Keeton's five daughters — sees her father's death as a warning about the dangers of forced-entry search warrants.

"Don't go in the middle of the night," Geiger said. "There are so many people that die from these, like Breonna Taylor. Fatalities happen because of no-knocks."

Taylor, a 26-year old Louisville, Kentucky woman, was shot and killed in March 2020 when police forced their way into an apartment she shared with her boyfriend, who fired a gun at police, later saying he thought they were intruders. Alongside the death of George Floyd, Taylor's killing fueled nationwide protests, unrest and rioting over police tactics and use of force.

In response to outcry over Taylor's death, a spate of cities, states and federal law enforcement have restricted or outright banned the use of no-knock warrants. Mississippi has not.

Confidential informant prompted Keeton raid, but contradictions abound

On Oct. 27, 2015, Monroe County narcotics officers Tony Coxey and Eric Sloan had Keeton's home under surveillance. They believed he was using and selling drugs. Sloan, who was at the time head of the narcotics unit, later said Keeton had been under investigation for more than a year, though Sheriff Cantrell said in deposition testimony he was unaware of such extended surveillance focused on Keeton.

In Coxey's telling, the roots of suspicion were even deeper, with narcotics agents in Monroe and Itawamba counties watching Keeton, trading tips and harboring suspicions about him as far back as the late 1990s. In 1998, Keeton pleaded guilty to the sale of marijuana and served five years probation, his only drug-related criminal conviction.

At the time local law enforcement agents had Keeton staked out, Sloan was under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation over misconduct allegations raised by an informant involving extortion.

Amid this investigation, Sloan resigned from the sheriff's office by December 2015. Coxey, an Iraq war veteran, would leave the department in 2017 and died in 2018 after an injury received injuries while working for a railroad company.

Inside the trailer on Oct. 28, 2015, Keeton, Stegall and a second man — Terry Parker — were eating pizza. Parker had a 2011 conviction for drug manufacturing and a myriad of other legal troubles. He knew Keeton for 20 years, according to sworn deposition testimony. He started out years ago buying marijuana from Keeton, but by October 2015, he'd been buying meth from Keeton for about six months, according to the same testimony.

He left that night in a truck, and Sloan instructed another pair of deputies to find a reason to pull him over. They did, around Nettleton, and discovered a glass pipe and crystal meth inside the truck.

Parker invoked the name of Coxey to the deputies and demanded to speak with him. Parker was working as an informant, and Coxey was his handler. The two men grew up together attending the same church.

According to a written statement Sloan gave three days later, he arrived with Coxey and then listened as Parker dangled information the narcotics officers very much wanted to hear: Parker had just purchased drugs from Keeton, and Keeton still had more drugs in the home.

And there was more, Sloan wrote in his statement for investigators. Keeton supposedly had $20,000 cash on hand that night and was expecting a visit the next morning "from a Mexican drug dealer."

However, in a sworn deposition taken during the course of litigation, Sloan changed his story. He testified that only Coxey talked with the informant, and any information about the drugs, the money and the dealer was relayed to Sloan by Coxey.

Parker has yet another story, denying he ever mentioned any $20,000 to be found at Keeton's trailer.

"This first I've heard about any $20,000," Parker said nearly a year after Keeton's death when asked under oath about Sloan's testimony.

Whatever he heard and whomever he heard it from, Sloan quickly began to gather SWAT and senior sheriff's office administration for a raid while Coxey was on his way to the house of Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes.

At Coxey's request, Fowlkes — who was twice disciplined for misconduct during his 20 years in office — signed a search warrant, authorizing entry at Keeton's house.

Legal basis for no-knock entry never demonstrated

Despite the violent force that narcotics and SWAT officers planned to use in breaching Keeton's home, neither those officers nor lawyers for the state have ever actually shown that legal authority existed for a no-knock warrant that night, according to multiple reviews of the warrant.

At the request of the Daily Journal, Balko reviewed the warrant used against Keeton, as he has reviewed many other warrants for reporting on the Little Rock Police Department and on Breonna Taylor's death.

His assessment was unstinting.

"Clearly illegal," Balko said.

No-knock entry, under Supreme Court precedent, must be individually justified on a case-by-case basis, using facts unique to each particular set of circumstances.

And this kind of justification has never been demonstrated for the Keeton warrant, Northern U.S. District Court Senior Judge Sharion Aycock wrote in 2018.

"The Defendants have failed to bring forth any evidence that announcing their presence, 'under the particular circumstances' was dangerous," she found in an order dismissing a summary judgment motion made by defendants in the federal lawsuit.

And she found other problems at hand.

"The warrant does not explicitly say that it authorizes a 'no knock' entry," Aycock wrote.

Coxey submitted an affidavit and a "facts and circumstances" document in support of his request for a search warrant. The affidavit does not anywhere request permission for no-knock entry, and neither document explains why such an entry would be justified.

The search warrant Fowlkes issued mentioned no-knock entry indirectly and only in passing: "The affiant respectfully requests a no-knock search due to officer safety and the protection of further evidence."

In 2017 deposition testimony, Fowlkes said that in presenting the affidavit for a search warrant, Coxey had emphasized the presence of dogs and surveillance cameras at the Keeton property, though Fowlkes admitted to only vague knowledge of what these purported threats involved.

"Well, I felt with the cameras and all, you know, that pretty well, you know, he probably would know that they were there anyway," Fowlkes said. "I don't know what kind of dogs they were or anything like that. I mean, it just could have been hound dogs."

The former judge testified that he could not remember a single time he'd ever declined to issue a search warrant when the sheriff's department requested one.

Circumstances of fatal shooting also at key issue

Beyond possible constitutional violations associated with the warrant, civil litigation also presses claims over the lethal force used against Keeton.

As lawsuit plaintiffs piece events together, Keeton heard a noise, armed himself with the pellet gun and made his way to the back door of his mobile home to investigate. There, deputies struck the door with a battering ram without identifying themselves, only to then unleash a barrage of gunfire at a man they startled awake.

State authorities say deputies identified themselves as law enforcement serving a warrant as they broke open the door to the mobile home. As the door opened, Keeton met them with the pellet gun and fired it officers, causing them to fear for their life.

Behind these different accounts lie a thicket of contradictory and sometimes shifting stories.

After climbing over a tightly secured gate and making their way up a muddy and rutted driveway, Monroe County deputies assembled at the back door of Keeton's trailer, where three wooden steps and a small porch provided access. This was just before 1 a.m.

Inside, Stegall says she and Keeton were in bed. They had smoked crystal meth about four or five hours before the raid, she told investigators, but the pair went to sleep about 10 p.m.

Back outside, seven men, including Sloan and Coxey, staged in a single-file formation, beginning at the back door and continuing down the steps and alongside the trailer.

Two more men, one of them a reserve officer and the designated SWAT medic, were stationed nearby to break open a visible sewer line as officers made entry to prevent Keeton from flushing any drugs down the toilet.

Standing just outside the back door, on a small porch with a railing measuring just shy of four feet by four feet, deputy John Bishop made ready with the ram.

"Sheriff's department! Search warrant!" deputies say they shouted, just as the ram collided with the door.

Stegall says she never heard law enforcement identify themselves. In her very first statement, given within hours of the shooting, she said the sound of men outside their trailer awakened the pair.

"Ricky woke me up, told me somebody was outside," she told investigators, according to a transcript of the interview.

Whatever happened next, it happened quickly.

Tim Coker, a reserve deputy and medic, had his back to the door during the key moments, but just hours later told investigators that after "sheriff's office" was initially announced, only seconds passed before gunfire began.

The ram made a dent, but the door was outward opening and so it didn't crash open. Sloan handed another deputy, Sam Mitchell, a pry bar, and Mitchell inserted it between the door and the frame to crack it open.

What happened after the door came open varies depending on the teller. The accounts offered by officers generally agree that either at about the same time, or in sequence, Mitchell saw Keeton behind the door, shouted "gun" and Keeton fired the air-powered pellet pistol.

"As the door came open, Sam hollered gun. And I heard a shot. Sounded like a small caliber, like a .22 or whatever," Coxey said on the scene to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, interview transcripts show.

MBI investigated Keeton's shooting, beginning that very night, as is routine when law enforcement officers kill someone in the line of duty.

In that same interview, Coxey voiced awareness of the possibility for a tragic misunderstanding.

"As Bishop was knocking in the door, he started hollering 'sheriff's department,'" Coxey said. "When I heard Sam holler 'gun,' I screamed out 'sheriff's department' to make sure that this guy knew that, hey, it was the sheriff's department that was here and not somebody just breaking into his house on him."

If Keeton did fire his pellet pistol, he only fired it once. Out of a maximum capacity of 10 pellets, nine pellets were found inside upon examination.

In her accounts, including an interview with the Daily Journal, Stegall insists that Keeton pulled the door shut from the inside and only then did gunfire begin.

Coxey — one of the closest officers to the shooting to offer a contemporaneous verbal statement to MBI — actually relayed the same sequence of events. According to Coxey, Mitchell said after the shooting that he saw Keeton with the gun, pushed the door shut and then fired through the door at Keeton.

Other officers claimed they returned fire at Keeton before the door ever closed, and that they perceived him as an active threat.

As gunfire continued, Mitchell jumped over the railing, and other officers thought Mitchell had been shot, which is what Sheriff Cantrell told news outlets after the shooting.

Mitchell went to the hospital and was treated for some wounds or abrasions, including on his inner thigh. Mitchell later thought he had been struck by a pellet, but also remembered being hit by shrapnel from the trailer and admitted there was no real way to tell the difference.

Inside the trailer, deputies eventually reported finding a little over 8 ounces of crystal meth. Stegall later pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of meth. A separate drug tracking charge was retired to file.

No photographic or video evidence depicting the shooting has been found

Keeton had multiple game cameras situated around the property, which captured still photos when activated by motion. An additional camera pointed toward the driveway from the trailer and displayed unrecorded live feed into a monitor inside the trailer. Some deputies have offered the view that Keeton likely monitored their approach to the trailer from this feed, and Sloan later claimed that Stegall told him this directly.

Photos at the scene taken by the MBI indicate the monitor displaying this live feed was inside the trailer living room, rather than the bedroom. Stegall says that at night, not much would have been visible on the feed except for vehicle headlights.

None of the deputies were wearing body cameras that night. The department had just received body cameras and had not yet put them into use. No officer who fired a shot would speak with MBI at the scene, instead invoking their right to counsel and later providing only written statements.

A game camera positioned such that it would have captured still images of the back door was first seized by sheriff's deputies and then later turned over MBI. An MBI investigator said crucial gaps exist in the photos he recovered from that photo's memory card. He suggested in his deposition that something — perhaps a hand or other object — appears to have been placed over the camera during the crucial moments of the raid. Alternatively, he said it's possible photos from the camera's memory card were deleted.

Civil case long delayed even as rural police shootings rarely attract wider attention

Keeton is one of 82 people killed in Mississippi by law enforcement officers since 2015, according to an actively maintained database of such deaths by the Washington Post.

In a joint reporting effort, The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and The Marshall Project found that police shootings like Keeton's rarely draw much protest or scrutiny, even when circumstances are similar to highly publicized shootings in large metro areas.

These news outlets analyzed a number of shootings incidents found in rural areas, many of which echo Keeton's death, including shooting victims who are white and allegedly linked to drugs, often with a number of social or familial ties to the law enforcement officers by whom they are shot.

Cantrell, for example, is a former Justice Court judge who was himself sanctioned for misconduct during the early 1990s, and as a child attended Trace Roads Baptist Church with Keeton. After the shooting, Cantrell even told some of Keeton's family members that he "respected (Keeton) more than you even know" and that he and Keeton "were closer than friends," according to audio recordings obtained by the Daily Journal.

Keeton's daughter said the courts have provided them the only opportunity to bring to bear the kind of scrutiny otherwise denied her father's death.

"I just want my dad's life to be justified and his name to be cleared," Geiger said. "Just to have some vindication for him and his life."

In their litigation, Keeton's heirs have won several procedural victories, including Aycock's decision to deny Monroe County summary judgment as well as denying Sloan qualified immunity protections.

Following delays linked to an appeal of the summary judgment order, and Aycock's eventual recusal from the case, closure seemed likely earlier this summer, with a civil trial scheduled for early August before U.S. Northern District Chief Judge Debra Brown.

Then it was continued to a different date in August. Then it was continued again to a date in September.

Now, it's been continued once again until January. All over COVID-19.

Despite the slow, grinding pace of the courts, Geiger is prepared to press on. She feels the weight of eyes watching her family's lonesome effort to right what they believe was a wrong.

"This is a small town," she said. "People know you. They know your whole life."

caleb.bedillion@djournal.com