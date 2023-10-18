Ricky Kelly, one of Louisville's most notorious killers, released from prison

Ricky Kelly, the reputed hit man and drug dealer whom former Commonwealth’s Attorney Dave Stengel called "the most frightening person I've come across in 30 years of law enforcement,” was freed from prison Monday.

Kelly served a 10-year sentence for manslaughter for killing drug dealer Lajuante “Bebe” Jackson in 2005.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Lisa Lamb said Kelly served 85% of his sentence — just under 8 1/2 years — as required under state law for violent offenses.

Because he served the minimum requirements of his sentence, he will not have to report to a probation and parole officer.

What was Ricky Kelly charged with?

Kelly was once charged with complicity to eight murders but after potential witnesses were gunned down, he was prosecuted for only one — Jackson's. According to court records, Kelly allegedly shot Jackson as he sat on his porch in the Sheppard Square housing project.

Facing the death penalty for that crime, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the 10-year sentence.

'Total disregard for life'

In a conversation secretly recorded in prison by a fellow inmate, Kelly likened himself to Caesar, saying he tried to “implement fear in people” to control them.

“You do something real graphic in front of a mother f-----,” he said, and “they don't want that to happen to them.”

Former Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert White once said Kelly showed a "total disregard for life."

A member of Kelly’s own crew, Tao Parker, told authorities that fellow dealers were so scared of him that he had a hard time getting anyone to sell him drugs.

After a Jefferson County grand jury charged Kelly in the eight slayings — including that of federal witness Gail Duncan, who was shot dead by masked men in front of her daughter — the commonwealth dropped all charges, saying it feared for the safety of witnesses.

Kelly was then indicted in federal court, where the names of witnesses don’t have to be disclosed in advance.

But charges against Kelly and co-defendant Dion Dajuan Neal — who allegedly paid for Jackson’s execution to protect a drug trafficking organization — were dropped as well after crucial eyewitness Greg Sawyers was gunned down.

In a motion he wrote and filed himself, Kelly said the commonwealth’s case against him had been “greatly exaggerated,” but in the surreptitiously recorded conversation, Kelly bragged about killing Jackson.

Louisville attorney Mac Jones, Kelly’s co-counsel in the manslaughter case, did not immediately respond to questions about where Kelly will live or how he will support himself.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ricky Kelly released from prison after serving most of 10-year sentence