Ricky Martin calls allegations behind domestic abuse restraining order 'completely false'

Ricky Martin denied allegations of harassment that led to issuance of a domestic violence restraining order against him in his native Puerto Rico.

A complaint made under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, accuses the singer, real name Enrique Martín Morales, of frequently calling and hanging around the residence of an unnamed petitioner following a breakup, according to the Associated Press.

Martin's reps called the allegations "completely false" in a statement. "The allegations against Ricky Martin that [led] to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," the singer's reps told PEOPLE. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Reps for Martin didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Sunday.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Axel Valencia told the AP that authorities tried to serve Martin with the order on Friday in an upscale neighborhood of Dorado, where Martin resides. "Up until now, police haven't been able to find him," Valencia said. Valencia couldn't provide additional details since the order was issued under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law.

Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reported that the petitioner's complaint alleges that Martin and the male petitioner dated for seven months. When they separated two months ago, Martin did not accept the split and began the alleged harassment, according to the court documents obtained by the newspaper. "The petitioner fears for his safety," the document reads, per El Vocero.

The protective order prohibits Martin from "approaching, harassing, intimidating, threatening or in any other way interfering" with the petitioner. It also prohibits communication with the petitioner's family and friends. El Vocero reports a judge has scheduled a hearing for both parties for July 21, when the order expires.

The allegations come a few days after Martin's former manager Rebecca Drucker sued him for more than $3 million in unpaid commissions. Drucker, who managed the pop star between 2014 and 2018 and again between 2020 and 2022, claimed that Martin refused to pay her millions of dollars in commission after she helped him navigate recording contracts, sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors. Martin declined to comment to press inquires about the lawsuit.

