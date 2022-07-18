Ricky Martin Denies Claim He & Nephew Had a Sexual Relationship

ricky-martin-denies-sexual-relationship-with-nephew-allegations-domestic-violence-case.jpg

Over the weekend, Ricky Martin's lawyer denied all allegations of domestic abuse that the artist's 21-year-old nephew made earlier this month.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges," Martin's lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline. "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting."

"We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs," Singer continued. "But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

According to the allegations made by Martin's nephew, after ending the relationship with his uncle, the Grammy winner didn't handle the news well and proceeded to harass his nephew over the decision, prompting legal action.

Last week the 50-year-old singer was given a temporary restraining order in conjunction with the alleged seven-month intimate affair he had with his 21-year-old nephew. The hearing has been scheduled for July 21 in Puerto Rico on the claims. If Martin is charged with domestic abuse with a relative, he could be looking at a nearly 50-year sentence.

A charge of sexual assault is not the only scandal the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer is facing right now. Martin is also dealing with a separate $3 million lawsuit from his manager Rebecca Drucker over unpaid commissions. Ducker also claims that she saved Martin from a "potentially career-ending allegation in September 2020."

Her complaint was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on June 29, but so far, Martin and his attorneys have been silent on the issue.

Despite all the scandals surrounding him, Martin seems to be living life as normal. On Friday, he was spotted shooting scenes for the Apple+ new TV dramedy, Mrs. American Pie.

