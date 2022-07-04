Ricky Martin denies domestic abuse allegations in restraining order case

(Getty Images)

Ricky Martin’s representatives have denied abuse allegations that led to a restraining order against him.

Over the weekend, a judge issued an order against the 50-year-old singer. However, authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado, where he lives.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who filed the order.

Representatives for Martin described the allegations as “completely false and fabricated,” according to People.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” they said.

Because the request was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic abuse law, it remains unconfirmed who is behind it.

Puerto Rican news outlet, El Vocero, reported that it came from a former partner Martin had dated for seven months.

According to the petitioner, Martin has denied their breakup for two months now and has allegedly been spotted loitering near the petitioner’s house on multiple occasions.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero says, quoting the order.

Valencia said that the order prevents Martin from contacting the petitioner and that a judge will have to determine at a hearing whether the legal arrangement should remain in place or be terminated.

He also added that the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact the police directly. Instead, the request was filed through the court.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.