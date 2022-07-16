Ricky Martin Denies He Had Sexual Relationship With Nephew

Ricky Martin

Out popstar Ricky Martin has denied being in a romantic and sexual relationship with his nephew after media outlets reported this week that Martin’s nephew had filed a restraining order over domestic violence accusations against the singer.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Today in a statement.

Singer added, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Local authorities in Puerto Rico did not respond to Today’s request for comment, according to NBC News.

Earlier this month, Martin was issued a restraining order over domestic violence allegations.

Puerto Rican paper El Vocero reports Martin, 50, and the party that requested the order had dated for several months. It also reports that the order states the two had broken up two months ago. However, it claims that Martin wouldn’t accept the breakup and he had been found hanging around the petitioner’s house.

Spanish news site Marca reports that the person who requested the order was Dennis Yodiel Sanchez, the Puerto Rican singer's nephew. Martin allegedly physically and emotionally abused Sanchez, 21, during their seven-month relationship, according to the outlet.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 21, according to People Español. Due to the incest allegations, Martin could face up to 50 years in prison, the magazine notes.

When news of the restraining order broke, Martin’s representatives said the allegations weren’t true.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” they told People. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

The singer also released a statement on Twitter that read, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

