Ricky Martin faces new sexual assault complaint — 'completely untethered from reality', lawyer says

Ricky Martin's legal woes with his nephew have taken yet another turn.

On Friday, the Associated Press reports, a sexual assault complaint was filed against Martin in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Though details of the complaint, including who made it, were not made public, a person not authorized to speak about the case confirmed it was Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, the outlet reports.

Ricky Martin

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images Ricky Martin

Sánchez had sought a restraining order against Martin in July, alleging a seven-month sexual relationship that ended with Martin harassing him and engaging in psychological abuse. Martin denied the allegations and shortly afterwards, Sánchez, appearing in court, dropped the allegations, effectively ending the case.

Martin issued a statement through his attorneys maintaining that the filing was made by a "troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them." He then filed a lawsuit of his own against Sánchez, seeking $20 million for "being persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted" by his nephew.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Martin's attorney, José Andréu-Fuentes, called the renewed complaint from Sánchez "completely untethered from reality."

"These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality. When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way," Andréu-Fuentes said.

"Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs."

EW has reached out to Martin's attorney for comment.

