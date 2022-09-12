Ricky Martin Facing New Sexual Assault Complaint in Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is now facing new allegations concerning sexual assault, which have been filed in Puerto Rico.

Martin recently filed a lawsuit for $20 million against his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez, after he accused the popstar of sexual abuse. In court, Sánchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by the singer.

Alas, a new sexual assault complaint was filed against Martin on Friday, as reported by AP. Even though there aren’t details about who filed this new complaint, the report reads:

“A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, filed the complaint.”

It is noteworthy that both of these complaints have reportedly been filed by the same person, Martin’s nephew, Sánchez, despite previously admitting in court that his initial accusations were not true.

Martin’s attorney, José Andréu-Fuentes, told People:

"These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality. When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn – not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way.”

The attorney continued:

“Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs.”

Now that this new complaint has been legally filed against Martin, updates and further details should be reported in the weeks to come.

RELATED | Maren Morris Turned Fox News Insult Into $100K For Trans Causes