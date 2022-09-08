Ricky Martin Files $20M Suit Against Nephew Over Incest Allegations

Ricky Martin

Pop icon Ricky Martin has filed a lawsuit against his nephew over what he claims were false allegations of sexual abuse and incest.

The Puerto Rican singer accused his nephew, identified as Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, of extortion, malicious prosecution, and abuse of law. Martin’s lawyers say that the star has lost millions in income since Sánchez’s claims, which he later recanted.

The complaint filed in the Superior Chambers of San Juan read: “The reckless, malicious and culpable actions by Defendant Sanchez were motivated by the desire to expose Plaintiff to hatred and disdain from his fanbase, to threaten his business opportunities and to destroy his reputation.”

“As a matter of fact, such actions caused Plaintiff to have multimillion dollar-contracts and present and future artistic projects canceled,” it continued. “The pecuniary damages caused as a result of these actions are quantified in an amount not less than ten million dollars.”

Martin was accused of domestic violence in early July through a restraining order filed in Puerto Rico, though the identity of his accuser was kept sealed. The person who filed for the order was later revealed to be Sánchez, who alleged he and Martin were engaged in a romantic and sexual relationship for seven months. Sánchez said in court papers that Martin could not accept the end of their relationship and that he feared “for his safety.”

Martin continued to deny that he had ever “been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

In his lawsuit against his nephew, Martin referred to Sánchez as “maladjusted” and said that his nephew is still making threats to “assonate his reputation” unless “ he is economically compensated.”

Martin said he, his husband, and his children will continue to feel “unsafe in Puerto Rico.”

Sánchez recanted his allegations under oath, though he filed a police report days before the hearing over alarming phone calls from people threatening him: “If you speak at the hearing, we’ll kill you.” Sánchez’s temporary protection order was removed following the hearing.

Martin is now asking for $10 million for legal fees, as well as another $10 million for multiple canceled contracts, totaling $20 million in damages. His complaint cites irreparable damage to his reputation stemming directly from Sánchez’s allegations.

“In addition, such culpable actions have also caused damage to Plaintiff’s reputation who, until the Protective Order became public knowledge, enjoyed an impeccable reputation earned through his long artistic and altruistic career for the last almost forty years of his life,” Martin’s filing said. “Such damages to Plaintiff’s reputation are quantified at the date of the filing this lawsuit in an amount not less than twenty million dollars.”