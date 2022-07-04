Ricky Martin hit with restraining order, says claims "completely false"

Ricky Martin performs live on stage during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. / Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty for amfAR

Singer Ricky Martin has rejected as "completely false" allegations from an unnamed individual that led to Puerto Rican authorities issuing a restraining order against him under the U.S. territory's domestic violence laws. According to Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero, the unnamed petitioner went to the court directly without filing a police complaint after ending a seven-month relationship with Martin.

The newspaper cited a court document as saying Martin, who's been married to husband Jwan Yosef since 2017, had refused to accept the petitioner's decision and continued to make frequent, unwanted contact with the person.

Martin said in a tweet that the order was based on "completely false" allegations, and he vowed to face them "with the responsibility that characterizes me."

pic.twitter.com/iAznFleEAK

— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 4, 2022

"I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart," he said on Twitter, adding that he could not comment further as it was an ongoing legal matter.

The Associated Press cited police as confirming that the restraining order had been filed under Law 54, Puerto Rico's Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

A statement from Martin's representatives, cited by the AP and multiple other media outlets, also described the allegations as "completely false and fabricated."

"We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated," the statement said.

According to El Vocero, the court document says Martin and the petitioner "separated two months ago, but the petitioned [Martin] does not accept this. He calls him frequently. In addition, the petitioner has seen him hanging around his residence on at least three occasions. The petitioner fears for their safety."

The court order forbids Martin from "approaching, harassing, intimidating, threatening or in any other way interfering" with the petitioner, according to the Puerto Rican newspaper.

Story continues

A hearing is scheduled for July 21, when the order expires, El Vocero said.

The allegations surfaced a few days after Rebecca Drucker, Martin's former manager, filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Central District Court claiming that the singer owes her more than $3 million in unpaid commissions.

According to People magazine, Drucker managed Martin twice, from 2014 to 2018 and later between 2020 and 2022. During the latter stint, Drucker has alleged that Martin was "in absolute turmoil" within his career and personal life.

According to People, the lawsuit claims Drucker assisted Martin with "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors," and Martin "made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions."

Supreme Court addresses “threatening activity” around justices’ homes: CBS News Flash July 4, 2022

Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu involved in crash at British Grand Prix

3 killed in shooting at Copenhagen mall