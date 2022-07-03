Ricky Martin Issued Domestic Violence Restraining Order in Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin

A judge in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order against out singer Ricky Martin, authorities said on Saturday.

The order against the Puerto Rican superstar was signed Friday, according to the Associated Press. Police attempted to serve Martin the order in the town of Dorado where he lives, but they were not able to contact him.

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” police spokesperson Axel Valencia told the AP.

The news wire reports that it wasn’t immediately known who had filed for the order. Valencia said he couldn’t go into more detail because the order had been submitted under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

Local paper El Vocero reports Martin, 50, and the party that requested the order had dated for several months. It also reports that the order states the two had broken up two months ago. However, it claims that Martin wouldn’t accept the breakup and he had been found hanging around the petitioner’s house.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero quoted the restraining order as saying, according to the AP.

The order forbids Martin from contacting the petitioner. A judge will later decide whether the order should stay in place or be lifted. Valencia also told the AP that the petitioner filed the request to the court themselves and did not contact the police.

Martin’s representatives said the allegations against him aren’t true.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” they told People. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Earlier this week news broke that Martin was being sued by his former manager Rebecca Drucker for over $3 million in unpaid commissions, the magazine reported after obtaining legal documents filed with the Los Angeles Central District Court.

In her complaint, Drucker refers to an alleged incident that happened in 2020. She claims Martin was threatened with what she calls a “potentially career-ending allegation.”

However, she was able to support Martin and the singer “emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence.”

The suit also states, according to People, “For years, [Drucker] protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend.”

This is a developing story…