Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment and affair allegations against singer

(Getty Images for LARAS)

Ricky Martin’s nephew has withdrawn his abuse allegations against the singer during a Puerto Rico court appearance today (21 July), effectively closing the case.

Earlier this month, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer was hit with a restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, after he had filed harassment and affair claims against Martin.

Martin has strenuously denied the “completely false” and “disgusting” accusations.

Responding to the recent dismissal, Martin’s attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana, released a joint statement.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” it began.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

It continued: “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.

Ricky Martin (Getty Images)

“We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

News about the restraining order against Martin had emerged in early July, but the order was filed anonymously.

According to US reports, the order stated that the pair were in a relationship for seven months and broke up two months ago, but Martin allegedly did not accept the split and had been seen hanging around near the petitioner’s house on numerous occasions.

Martin Singer, Martin’s attorney, had released a previous statement on 15 July, denying that the singer had ever been “involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew”.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

The Latin singer’s brother also retains that Martin’s nephew is “struggling with deep mental health challenges”.