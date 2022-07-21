Ricky Martin’s Nephew Withdraws Incest Claims in Court: Report

Ricky Martin

In a court hearing in San Juan on Thursday, the nephew of out Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin requested a judge to dismiss the temporary restraining order that he was granted last week against Martin.

The judge agreed to do so, according to TMZ.

The nephew previously alleged that Ricky Martin had been harassing and stalking him after the two had a 7-month relationship.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure,” Martin’s legal team said in a statement to TMZ.

They added, “And the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Since the allegations broke in the media, Martin has denied any romantic or sexual relationship with his nephew.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Today in a statement last week.

Before Thursday’s hearing, Martin’s nephew filed a police complaint after he received two threatening phone calls, local paper El Nuevo Día reports. He told officers that when he answered a man said “If you speak at the hearing, we’ll kill you.” In another phone call, the nephew said a man named the street he lives on.

Earlier this month, Martin was issued a restraining order over the domestic violence allegations.

Puerto Rican paper El Vocero reports Martin, 50, and the party that requested the order had dated for several months. It also reports that the order stated the two had broken up two months ago. However, it claimed that Martin wouldn’t accept the breakup and he had been found hanging around the petitioner’s house. Spanish news site Marca reported that the person who requested the order was Marin’s 21-year-old nephew.