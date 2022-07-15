Ricky Martin Reportedly Accused of Incest in Domestic Abuse Case

Ricky Martin

Earlier this month, out global popstar Ricky Martin was issued a restraining order over domestic violence allegations.

Puerto Rican paper El Vocero reports Martin, 50, and the party that requested the order had dated for several months. It also reports that the order states the two had broken up two months ago. However, it claims that Martin wouldn’t accept the breakup and he had been found hanging around the petitioner’s house.

Spanish news site Marca reports that the person who requested the order was Dennis Yodiel Sanchez, the Puerto Rican singer's nephew. Martin allegedly physically and emotionally abused Sanchez, 21, during their seven-month relationship, according to the outlet.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 21, according to People Español. Due to the incest allegations, Martin could face up to 50 years in prison, the magazine notes.

When news of the restraining order broke, Martin’s representatives said the allegations weren’t true.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” they told People. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

The singer also released a statement on Twitter that read, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Late last month, news also broke that Martin was being sued by his former manager Rebecca Drucker for over $3 million in unpaid commissions, the magazine reported after obtaining legal documents filed with the Los Angeles Central District Court.

In her complaint, Drucker refers to an alleged incident that happened in 2020. She claims Martin was threatened with what she calls a “potentially career-ending allegation.”

Story continues

However, she was able to support Martin and the singer “emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence.”

The suit also states, according to People, “For years, [Drucker] protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend.”

Follow More Advocate News on Pride Today Below