Ricky Martin sues nephew who accused him of incest and sex abuse

Ricky Martin has filed a $20 million lawsuit against his own nephew after the young man accused the singer of incest and sexual abuse.

Martin, 50, said Wednesday he’s been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person,” TMZ reported.

The nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, claimed in July that the two were romantically involved for seven months and that Martin refused to accept the breakup.

But Sanchez dropped the case shortly afterward. A judge declined to extend a restraining order against Martin, who has consistently denied the allegations.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin’s attorneys said in a statement.

Martin came out swinging in the new lawsuit. He reportedly said Sanchez was trying to “assassinate” his character and that the nephew messaged him on Instagram threatening to derail his career.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer also said Sanchez posted his private phone number on Instagram and messaged him several times a day, every day, for four months, TMZ reported.

The lawsuit called Sanchez a “maladjusted individual,” with his claims costing Martin at least $20 million and making him feel unsafe in his native Puerto Rico.