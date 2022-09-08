Ricky Martin sues nephew who accused him of incest and harassment

Ricky Martin is suing the nephew who accused him of incest and harassment but later withdrew the claims.

In court documents filed Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and obtained by EW, attorneys for Martin said he is "being persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person" who is seeking to "obtain an economic benefit" or "assassinate [Martin's] reputation and integrity." That person, the complaint said, is Martin's nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin.

The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer is seeking no less than $20 million in damages.

In July, 21-year-old Sánchez alleged that he and Martin, 50, engaged in a sexual relationship for seven months that ended with Martin harassing him and engaging in psychological abuse. Sánchez made a complaint under Puerto Rico's Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, and his name was not initially made public. A judge issued a restraining order against Martin, and police tried to serve the order but were unable to locate him. The Spanish newspaper Marca subsequently revealed that the complaint against Martin was made by his nephew.

Ricky Martin

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images Ricky Martin

Martin denied the allegations via his attorney Marty Singer, who said in a statement to EW, "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs."

During a court appearance days later, Sánchez dropped the allegations, effectively ending the case. Martin issued a statement through his attorneys maintaining that the filing was made by a "troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them."

In Martin's legal complaint Wednesday, his lawyers said that prior to making allegations against him, Sánchez publicly boasted about being his nephew, barraged him with messages on WhatsApp and Instagram, and once posted Martin's cell phone number on social media.

Story continues

When Sánchez did make the allegations against Martin, the complaint said, he did so "maliciously, without any probable cause, with serious disregard for the truth and knowing that they were false."

According to Martin's attorneys, Sánchez's actions have caused damage to their client's reputation and made him and his family feel unsafe in Puerto Rico. Martin is asking the court to order Sánchez to "immediately refrain from communicating with Plaintiff and his family, either personally, by telephone and/or through social networks." In addition to the aforementioned damages, Martin is seeking payment for interests, costs and attorney's fees.

A representative for Martin declined to provide further comment on the lawsuit.

Related content: