Ricky Martin's nephew withdraws incest, harassment allegations

Ricky Martin's nephew has withdrawn his claims of incest and harassment against the singer.

During a court appearance in Puerto Rico on Thursday, Martin's accuser dropped the allegations against the star - effectively ending the case. Martin, who vehemently denied the charges, faced up to 50 years if convicted.

In response, Martin issued a statement through his attorneys maintaining the filing was made by a "troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them."

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court," attorneys Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said in a statement. "The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

The story emerged earlier this month after it was reported by the Associated Press that police attempted to issue the 50-year-old with a restraining order in the Puerto Rico neighborhood where he lives. The Puerto Rico newspaper Marca subsequently revealed the report was made by the star's nephew. The 21-year-old alleged he and Martin engaged in a sexual relationship for seven months that ended with Martin harassing him and engaging in psychological abuse.

Over the weekend, Martin's attorney Marty Singer shot down the reports, dismissing them as "untrue" and "disgusting."

"Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," the prior statement continued. "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs."

