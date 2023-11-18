Ricky Ordway sentenced to 16 years in prison, lifetime probation

Ordway was convicted of aggravated assault, attempted molestation of a child, and dangerous crime against children, before his sentencing, according to a court hearing Friday.

Former Sun Valley Elementary School computer science teacher Ricky Ordway, 48, was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison in connection to child sex crimes, according to the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Ordway was originally arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of inappropriately touching fifth-grade girls.

Ordway was convicted of aggravated assault, attempted molestation of a child and dangerous crimes against children, according to a court hearing.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge said during a court hearing that Ordway, in addition to his 16-year sentence, will also serve lifetime probation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ricky Ordway given 16 years in prison for crimes against children