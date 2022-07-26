Ricky Williams believes Arch Manning can do what he did for Texas in the 90s
The Longhorn legend shared his reaction to Arch Manning picking Texas and why he can do for the program what Williams did for it in the late 90s.
The Longhorn legend shared his reaction to Arch Manning picking Texas and why he can do for the program what Williams did for it in the late 90s.
A look at why 5-star QB Arch Manning, who recently committed to Texas, is worth $3.4 million in NIL and could earn much more moving forward.
Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning no longer is the consensus top prospect in the 2023 class.
San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H is a world-famous spot for pop culture news drops, so much so that even if you can't make it to Comic-Con, you can follow along with pretty much everything going on in the room if you're just keeping tabs on the right Twitter accounts. But some things still fall under the umbrella of Hall H exclusives, at least at first, and for now the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is one of them. Writer/director James Gunn and the cast of the much-anticipated conclusion of
Two cornerstones of the Chiefs' four straight AFC title game appearances walked into training camp elsewhere this week, and Kansas City coach Andy Reid will be spending much of the next month figuring out how to replace them. The biggest departure came when the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks in January, a move made with an eye both on long-term success and the bottom line but with the immediate effect of depriving Patrick Mahomes of his favorite downfield playmaker since the moment their QB stepped foot in the league. The other big hole opened up on defense, where Tyrann Mathieu was allowed to leave in free agency, taking not only one of their biggest playmakers on that side of the ball out of the equation but also removing one of the locker room leaders.
Crashing The Boards: Heisman trophy odds discussed for upcoming season
Boise State opens fall camp on Aug. 3.
Deschanel agreed that the 2008 box office bomb was "pretty universally not loved."
The Line is part of Saudi's controversial Neom mega-city project.
He-Man celebrates his 40th anniversary this year, and Dolph Lundgren, William Shatner and Kevin Smith came to Comic-Con for a celebratory panel.
Chris Rock joked about Will Smith's controversial Oscars slap during a new stand-up tour with Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
There were grand prize winners, or Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners on Monday, but there was a Match 5 $1 million winner in Nebraska.
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson took a trip down memory lane on The Old Man and the Three podcast in discussing Mavs' 33-point Game 7 win over Suns.
Cambage is out in Los Angeles after just 25 games.
Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman deserves star billing for how she handled the football program's. But Casey Pruitt also gave her all for Tennessee.
Kentucky basketball commitments Reed Sheppard and Robert Dillingham will be part of a nationally televised game Tuesday night on ESPN.
Tomohiro Kato was hanged at the Tokyo detention center, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said.
As of Monday, Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, was filled to 27% capacity, according to the NASA Earth Observatory.
Libby Costello, Sophia Denison Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith of the Lat 35 women’s team rowed more than 2,400 nautical miles in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes.
NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe says the expectation in Carolina is that the Panthers' starting job under center is Baker Mayfield's to lose.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the press on Monday afternoon that plenty of cities have two football teams in reference to having an anchor for Soldier Field.