Rico Auto Industries Limited (NSE:RICOAUTO): Commentary On Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Rico Auto Industries Limited (NSE:RICOAUTO), there’s is a financially-sound company with a a strong track record of performance, trading at a discount. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Rico Auto Industries here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

In the previous year, RICOAUTO has ramped up its bottom line by 65%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did RICOAUTO outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Auto Components industry expansion, which generated a 32% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! RICOAUTO’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that RICOAUTO has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. RICOAUTO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.33x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:RICOAUTO Income Statement Export January 8th 19 More

RICOAUTO’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its PE ratio of 14.37x, compared to the industry and wider stock market ratio, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

NSEI:RICOAUTO PE PEG Gauge January 8th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Rico Auto Industries, there are three key aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RICOAUTO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RICOAUTO’s outlook. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does RICOAUTO return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from RICOAUTO as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of RICOAUTO? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



