Ricoh locks in PCI data-security certification for its inbound services

·3 min read

Company leads the industry to pass stringent third-party security assessment for payment card industry

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it has secured Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification for its inbound services. The results of this successful, rigorous third-party assessment further demonstrate Ricoh's ability to deliver secured information management processes. This PCI DSS certification applies to Ricoh's inbound services, such as Capture and Conversion, Intelligent Capture, Claims Processing and Accounts Payable/Receivable services, which help ingest and intelligently manage information coming into an organization.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Ricoh)
Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Ricoh)

A qualified security assessor (QSA) conducted an in-depth evaluation of Ricoh's systems, policies and procedures for protecting information, resulting in a formal attestation of compliance. This certification represents a thorough, carefully documented third-party evaluation, in contrast with more-common PCI compliance self-assessments. Ricoh's PCI certification validates the need for a holistic approach to securing how confidential information is handled, providing organizations assurance that their customers' sensitive information is secured.

The PCI DSS was created to help ensure payment companies' digital services partners adequately secure cardholder data to help prevent credit card fraud. It has since evolved to also serve as one of the industry's most recognized certifications for customer information security.

Ricoh's commitment to simplifying complexities, enhancing user experiences and improving security is what drove its PCI certification journey. Each of these commitments aim to help customers achieve their desired business outcomes. Ricoh worked closely with experts in the field to develop and execute plans to comb through Ricoh's offerings, adjusting or reworking as necessary to meet PCI regulations in preparation for the assessment.

"Information security has always been a top-of-mind concern which is why it was so important to us to become one of the first in our industry to secure this highly regarded certification. The boom in remote work and the related demand for agile work experiences have made both the need and the complexity of delivering on it even greater," said David Levine, Vice President Corporate and Information Security, CSO, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We have always prided ourselves on delivering secured, accessible work experiences, but this year, we made achieving PCI DSS certification a major internal priority. We wanted customers to rest assured that the services they've come to rely on are designed explicitly and effectively to secure their information – and their customers' information."

To learn more about Ricoh's PCI DSS certification, visit this webpage or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names
are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricoh-locks-in-pci-data-security-certification-for-its-inbound-services-301177324.html

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

