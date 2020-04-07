New Ricoh production presses pack a powerful punch with media flexibility, image quality

RICOH Pro C5300s/C5310s deliver impressive performance and productivity at attractive price point

EXTON, Pa., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled a pair of new right-sized sheet-fed presses, the RICOH Pro C5300s/C5310s, which combine high-quality color, powerful performance and a range of finishing options. These features deliver a robust solution at a more accessible price point, helping more businesses deliver professional-looking presentations, vibrant proofs-of-concept and attractive finished booklets.

The RICOH Pro C5300s and C5310s can help in-plants bring more work in-house and marketing agencies exceed quality expectations. Commercial printers can also leverage it as a proofing device to produce high-quality customer proofs without having to interrupt long-run jobs on higher-production presses. These models are excellent options for franchise printers looking to deliver more standout applications with specialty stocks that command premium prices. Precise registration and color matching pair with support for a wide range of media – including specialty stocks, synthetics, envelopes and oversized sheet options – to empower design creativity while driving accuracy and reliability. Finishing options take this versatility to the next level, helping users create professionally finished saddle-stitch booklets, course guides, marketing materials and presentations. Meanwhile, intuitive controls make this power even more accessible.

"Technological innovation has pushed the sheet-fed market forward, first with incredible strides in accuracy, media versatility and image quality, and second, making those advancements accessible to more printers," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, Marketing, Commercial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "The RICOH Pro C5300s and C5310s' affordability and size bring some of the most eye-catching, productivity-enhancing features to an even broader customer base. These presses deliver best-in-class media support for specialty stocks, oversized sheets and heavier weights, a game changer for in-plants and marketing agencies looking to make print pop without breaking the bank."

The RICOH Pro C5300s and C5310s provide high productivity with full-color, 2400 x 4800 dpi at up to 80 pages per minute (ppm). Built-in sensors aid front-to-back registration, which has received vast compliments from users for duplexing, especially business cards. Also useful for premium applications, these presses maintain their impressive image quality on media up to 360 gsm.

"Ricoh has always made a point of sitting down with me to understand what technologies would positively impact my business, and this case was no different," said Jodi Solotoff, Owner, PIP Printing of Livingston, NJ. "To be honest, I couldn't've designed a better press to address today's print challenges if I'd tried. The media flexibility and image quality of the RICOH Pro C5310s are truly something to behold, and my team is very impressed with the duplexing capabilities. They will give any design team a powerful, creative platform with which to wow customers. The price point, high uptime and compact size, combined with those eye-catching capabilities, make adding a Pro C5300s an attractive option."