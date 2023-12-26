How do I get rid of my Christmas tree for free in Sacramento? See recycling tips

As the holiday season draws to a close, you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree.

Rather than throwing away trees, Sacramento County urges residents to recycle them for free.

Old Christmas trees can be re-purposed by being chipped for mulch or used as biofuel, keeping them out of the landfill, the county said on its website.

If you’re recycling your tree, don’t forget to remove any tinsel, lights, garlands, ornaments, nails and tree stands, the county said. Flocked trees are not accepted for recycling.

Here are a few ways to get rid of your Christmas tree for free this year.

When can I get my Christmas tree picked up in Sacramento?

Those living within Sacramento city limits can have their old Christmas trees picked up for recycling for free until Jan. 29, according to the city website.

Residents can look up estimated pickup dates via the city Public Works Department’s waste collection calendar.

Residents in unincorporated areas of Sacramento county can have their trees picked up on regular green waste collection days.

Before placing your tree in your green waste bin, cut up the tree and make sure the lid of the bin can close completely, the Sacramento County website said.

How can I recycle my Christmas tree for free?

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District will be recycling Christmas trees during a special event at its corporation yard, located at 6100 Folsom Blvd., according to the city website.

The free event will take place 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

If you don’t want to drive over to the SMUD yard, you can contact the Boy Scouts of America’s Cub Scout Pack 128, based in East Sacramento, to pick up your tree for a suggested $10 donation.

The Cub Scouts will be picking up trees from Saturday to Jan. 6 and taking them to the corporation yard to be turned into mulch.

Where can I get rid of my holiday tree in Sacramento County?

Here are other Sacramento County locations where residents can take their unwanted holiday trees, according to the Sacramento city website.

North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road in North Highlands, is accepting trees for recycling from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7.

Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd. in Sloughhouse, is accepting trees from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7.

Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, 8642 Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, is accepting trees from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6

Sacramento Recycling & Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road in Sacramento, is accepting trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Jan. 6.

Dan Russell Rodeo Arena, located at Rodeo Park at the end of Stafford Street in Folsom, is accepting trees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.