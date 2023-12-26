How to get rid of your Christmas tree, and support Salem, Keizer groups

Scouts Alexander Stocks, left, and Marin Williams stomp on trees to pack a trailer during a tree recycling fundraiser in the parking lot of Willamette Valley Bank on Jan. 7.

As holiday celebrations wind down and decorations go back into storage, the only thing left is to take out the tree.

There are options, of course. You can remove all the ribbons, lights and ornaments and cut it up for the green yard debris bin.

You also could rent a chipper and put the material in your garden compost. Or you can take it for recycling at the Salem-Keizer Recycling & Transfer Station.

If all that sounds like too much work there are several groups ready to take the tree in exchange for some help raising funds. Some groups take the trees to Marion County's compostable yard waste facility, or other recyclers, where they are turned into mulch. Others chip them themselves and use the chips.

Here is a list of groups in the Salem area that will take your tree, either from your home or at a drop-off site.

Keizer

Willamette Valley Bank

Where: 5140 River Road N.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 6.

Suggested donation: $10 or more for drop off, depending on the size of the tree, or $20 for curbside pickup in Salem or Keizer by appointment, proceeds go to Boy Scout Troop 121; flocked trees not accepted.

Contact: 503-877-4285, keizertroop121.com

East Salem

Salem-Keizer Recycling & Transfer Station

Where: 3250 Deer Park Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Cost: $3 per tree, for up to five trees. Must be decoration free with no flocking.

Contact: 503-588-5169

North Salem

Highway Fuel

Where: 6242 Portland Road NE

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Cost: $3 per tree; drop off only.

Contact: 503-363-6444

South Salem

Bethany Baptist Church

Where: 1150 Hilfiker Lane SE

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29-31 and Jan. 6-7.

Suggested donation: $10; proceeds go to BSA Scout Troop 19.

Contact: Schedule a pickup for South Salem address only (97302 & 97306), send an email to troop19treerecycling@gmail.com with name, address, phone number, pickup date and payment method; or call 541-264-1375.

South Salem Walmart

Where: 5250 Commercial St. SE

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to Dec. 29-31 and Jan. 6-7.

Suggested donation: $10; proceeds go to BSA Scout Troop 19.

Contact: Schedule a pickup for South Salem address only (97302 & 97306), send an email to troop19treerecycling@gmail.com with name, address, phone number, pickup date and payment method; or call 541-264-1375.

US Bank on Commercial

Where: US Bank building at 3485 Commercial St. SE

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 30-Jan. 1 and Jan. 6-7.

Suggested donation: $10; proceeds go to BSA Scout Troop 108.

Contact: Schedule a pickup for South Salem addresses at bsa108.org.

West Salem

Peace Lutheran Church

Where: 1525 Glen Creek Road

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6.

Suggested donation: $10; proceeds go to BSA Scout Troop 150.

Contact: Schedule a pickup at bsatroop150trees@gmail.com or 971-312-3317. Trees can also be placed curbside, without scheduled pickup, by 8:30 a.m. with flyer and donation attached. Scouts will haul them away by 4 p.m.

Did we miss your tree drop off event? Send an email to newsroom@statesmanjournal.com with details and we will add it to the list.

