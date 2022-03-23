A Hillsdale man, jailed since January 2021 awaiting a jury trial scheduled for Tuesday, pleaded guilty to three crimes Monday afternoon in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court effectively resolving the case and negating the need for trial.

Matthew Lynn Riddle, 34, pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest and fourth-degree flee/elude a police officer Monday.

Riddle’s case stemmed from an incident on Jan. 6, 2021, in Adams Township, when he fled from the Michigan State Police in a stolen vehicle.

Numerous other charges — including charges of unlawfully driving away an automobile, a second charge of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, a second charge of resisting arrest and burglary from a motor vehicle — were dismissed in the summer of 2021 by Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady in order for the prosecutor’s office to focus on prosecuting the “strongest case” against Riddle, whose hearings were delayed repeatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riddle is tentatively scheduled for sentencing in the circuit court at 8:30 a.m. May 2 when he faces up to five years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Riddle pleads out day before trial to begin