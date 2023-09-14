'Riddled with bullets': Man, woman charged after drive-by shooting at group of women

A man and woman have been arrested after a drive-by shooting in southwest Tallahassee Saturday in which a group of women and a home were sprayed with bullets.

Omri Turner, 20, and Shi'Liyah Randall, 18, were arrested on charges of attempted premeditated homicide Wednesday. They are currently being held in the Leon County Detention Facility and additional charges are pending.

Turner hung outside of a car's passenger window firing his gun at four women as he and Randall drove past one of the victim's homes on the 2700 block of Cathedral Drive, according to court documents.

"The shots were so quick they 'sounded like a machine gun,'" one of the victims told detectives in an interview.

Two of the women suffered minor injuries from grazing bullets.

Near fight outside convenience store led to a 'residence riddled with bullets'

Before the drive-by shooting, the women had previously been at the Trapican Way convenient store on Lake Bradford Road. While the women were at the store getting snacks, a group of eight to ten girls and Turner arrived to fight two of the victims.

According to court documents, a store employee told everyone to leave before anything happened.

Turner then allegedly called the women after they got home telling them to come outside.

Officers were sent to the home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a call stating someone threatened to "shoot up" the house.

Minutes later, calls came in reporting an active shooting in the same area.

"Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots from 'multiple types of guns' and a car fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed," the documents say.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they "found a residence riddled with bullets and spent shell casings around the property's perimeter."

Through investigative means, court records say, detectives identified the shooting suspect as Turner and the driver of the vehicle as Randall. Both were taken into custody.

'Unrelated' accidental shooting occurred at the residence on the same day

Earlier that day, officers responded to a call at 1:33 a.m. at the exact same address of the drive-by shooting when a 13-year-old was injured after being accidentally shot in the hand.

Javen Parker, 18, was arrested Monday on charges of negligence, carrying an unlicensed firearm and improper exhibit of a firearm.

Parker was walking with the girl outside of her sister's home when he noticed a car slowing as it drove past them, according to the arrest report.

"Javen stated he removed the firearm from his jacket pocket, for protection, if individuals inside the vehicle began to shoot at them," the arrest report says. The gun then accidentally discharged, hitting the girl in the hand.

The same Tallahassee Police officer worked both incidents and noted in Parker's arrest report that he had been at the same location that night for an "unrelated shooting incident."

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee drive-by shooting: Two arrested after women hit by bullets