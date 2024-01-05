Ride now while you can - Free Bristol-PVD emergency ferries will end. What to know.

A series of ferries between Bristol and Providence – intended to ease traffic woes brought by the partial closure of the Washington Bridge – will end service after Jan. 19.

On Friday, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced that would be the final date of service due to low ridership.

The timing of the decision falls in line with the two-week notice requirement included in the state's contracts with three ferry companies: SeaStreak, Rhode Island Fest Ferry and the Block Island Ferry.

The commuter ferry between Bristol and Providence to alleviate traffic on the Washington Bridge began running in mid-December and will be phased out by mid-January.

How many people rode the ferries?

The service has logged just 3,285 passengers from its launch on Dec. 21 through Jan. 3, RIDOT said. Service has been available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week, except on Christmas and New Year's Day.

How much did the ferries cost?

Several million dollars had been budgeted for the ferries, which were permitted to cost upwards of $50,000 per day if necessary. Yet the state never expected to pay the full amount allowed in its contracts.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the ferries were intended to be a solution to traffic tie ups due to maintenance on the Washington Bridge, but the situation has improved with the opening of bypass lanes.

"It is clear from the data that only a very small percentage of commuters utilized this service and people are overwhelmingly choosing to utilize the bypass lanes," Alviti said. "A service that is costing about $50,000 per day and attracting only 300 to 400 passengers per day is not economically sustainable."

The Providence Journal checked out one of the ferries during the first day of service, and saw barely any passengers using it.

