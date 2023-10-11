Ride operator arrested after threatening to kill man at fair, Ga. police say

A ride operator at the Coosa Valley Fair in Rome was arrested for making terroristic threats.

On Saturday, October 7 at about 8:30 p.m., an officer with the Rome police department at the Coosa Valley Fair was asked to respond to the Midway area.

The officer spoke with a patron of the fair, Enrique Moreno, Jr., who told the officer that the man operating the Orbiter ride that their family was on didn’t secure the seatbelt all the way.

Moreno began arguing with the ride operator, Carl Schindler, 61, of Tampa, Florida, about the seatbelt.

Police say the argument ended when Schindler threatened to kill Moreno if he didn’t get off his ride.

Several members of Moreno’s family confirmed his statements.

Schindler admitted to the officer that he lost his temper and that he had threatened to kill the man he was arguing with.

Moreno told the officer that he wanted to press charges and the officer arrested Schindler.

Schindler was taken to the Floyd County Jail and will be charged with making terroristic threats or acts.

