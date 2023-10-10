Ride to Prevent Suicide

TechCrunch

Weeks after upsetting developers with a proposed runtime fee, only to quickly backtrack on the idea, Unity announced today that CEO John Riccitiello was stepping down from his multiple roles as president, CEO and board chair, going from having a ton of responsibility to having a lot of time on his hands. In a surprise move, the company turned to a seasoned enterprise executive, announcing that former Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst would be taking over the role for now. Whitehurst is a placeholder while the company searches for a permanent replacement, according to the company.