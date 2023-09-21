Ride-share drive found guilty of sexual assault of passenger in NJ

A ride-share driver was found guilty on Wednesday of the sexual assault of a young passenger in 2019.

A Passaic County jury found Julio Mejia, 43, of Wharton, guilty of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree luring or enticing a child, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes in a press release.

Mejia, who was an active-duty military member at the time of the assault, was arrested in 2020 after Prospect Park Police received a report that a minor had been sexually assaulted.

Valdes said the victim told police she and Mejia had sex after she took a Lyft in August 2019. The victim said they continued to talk over text messages for several weeks and had sex a second time.

Mejia will remain in Passaic County Jail until sentencing. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9 before Judge Joseph Portelli.

He faces up to a maximum of 26 years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. Mejia will be required to have parole supervision for the rest of his life.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Prospect Park NJ sex assault case ends in guilty verdict