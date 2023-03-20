Ride-share driver assaulted on Sunday, man arrested

A ride-share driver was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen by a passenger on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Police say the suspect, a 19-year-old man, entered the ride-sharing vehicle. Just a few blocks into the trip in the area of Ninth Street and Prairie Avenue, the suspect who was in the backseat started strangling the driver while he was driving. The driver was able to stop the car after hitting a snowbank.

The suspect then entered the front passenger seat, punching the victim and eventually taking the keys. The suspected ended up stopping on his own and drove backwards in the direction of the victim, police say. The victim was brought to the hospital to get evaluated, but suffered no serious injuries, police say.

At a police briefing on Monday morning, Sioux Falls Police Department said the attack appears to be unprovoked. The 19-year old suspect was arrested for robbery, grand theft, kidnapping, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Ride-share driver assaulted in Sioux Falls SD