Ride share driver Ella Goodie's car found; police searching for woman missing since March 9

Ella Goodie's car has been found but authorities are still searching for the ride share driver who has been missing since March 9.

Goodie's car was found Friday morning by the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Brandon Francisco, a person of interest in Goodie's disappearance, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on March 25 in St. Joseph, which is about 55 miles north of Kansas City, Missouri, near the Kansas-Missouri state line.

Francisco was wanted on an active warrant from Rapides Parish that is unrelated to Goodie's case.

Past coverage: Person of interest in rideshare driver Ella Goodie's disappearance arrested on Rapides warrants

A warrant was issued after Francisco failed to appear for a March 9 hearing. Prosecutors wanted the Mansura man's bond revoked in connection with a 2018 shooting case. That warrant was issued the same day Goodie was last seen.

He also was charged by Missouri authorities with unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

He was denied bond on March 26 after a judge ruled he "is a danger to the community and no conditions of release will secure the community's safety," according to court records. He has filed a motion for a bond reduction and is expected to appear again before a Missouri judge next week.

Goodie has not been seen or heard from by her family since March 9. Her sister-in-law posted in a now-deleted Facebook post that the 32-year-old was driving for a rideshare company and was headed to Texas to drop off a customer.

The Scott Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Ella Goodie who has been missing since March 9, 2022.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said Goodie's 2012 Audi Q5 with Texas license plate NRN6551 was seen on Interstate 10 driving toward Texas. About 12 hours later, traffic cameras saw her vehicle coming back into Louisiana. But the next day the vehicle was located back in Texas, North of Dallas, KLFY reported.

Goodie is a 5-foot, 3-inch Black woman who weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants.

Story continues

In other news: UL, seafood, culture and diversity highlighted as Acadiana recruits international businesses

The Scott Police Department asked for help locating Francisco on March 16 and said he may have been the last person to have contact with Goodie. Leger said Francisco is not a suspect in the case because the department is not investigating a crime in connection with Goodie's case.

The Scott Police Department announced on March 18 that the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service would help in the search for Goodie. Louisiana State Police issued a statewide news release asking for help locating Goodie on March 29.

Anyone with information about Goodie's whereabouts should call the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or a local law enforcement agency.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Ride share driver's car found; police still search for Ella Goodie