Ride-share driver shoots man posing as officer who was following her, Georgia cops say

A woman says she was being followed when she shot a man multiple times in Atlanta, according to Georgia authorities.

The shooting occurred just before midnight Sunday, May 15, in the 3500 block of Peachtree Road in the city’s Buckhead community, Atlanta police said in a news release.

The woman told police she was working as a ride-share driver and had just dropped off a passenger on Cheshire Bridge Road when the man, identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, tried blocking her with his car.

Wiggins-Younger followed as she sped off, police said, eventually causing her to lose control and crash. “Fearing for her safety,” the woman fired multiple shots when she says the man got out and approached her. Wiggins-Younger was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two vehicles with significant damage, WAGA reported.

“In this case we do believe the person in the vehicle was scared and just trying to get away from this person,” Atlanta police Major Carlo Peek told the news station.

Wiggins-Younger, who claimed to be an off-duty cop trying to conduct a traffic stop, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine and other drug charges, according to police. He will be booked into jail once he’s released from the hospital, according to police.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation as of May 16.

